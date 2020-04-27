ORDC Approves $735,882 Grant to Ashland Railway

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ORDC Approves $735,882 Grant to Ashland Railway

Mon April 27, 2020 - Midwest Edition #9
Ohio Rail Development


This more than $1.4 million project will involve the installation of approximately 3,000 ft. of new track; the installation of seven turnouts; and related work to expand ASRY’s Mansfield Yard.
This more than $1.4 million project will involve the installation of approximately 3,000 ft. of new track; the installation of seven turnouts; and related work to expand ASRY’s Mansfield Yard.

On March 18, 2020, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant award in the amount of $735,882 to Ashland Railway (ASRY) to expand its Mansfield Yard and perform a rail test and identified repairs along its Willard Line. This more than $1.4 million project will involve the installation of approximately 3,000 ft. of new track; the installation of seven turnouts; and related work to expand ASRY's Mansfield Yard. Additionally, the project involves ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detection (RFD) on 23 mi. of ASRY's Willard Line from MP 64 to MP 87 and replacement of rail identified as defective by the rail test.

ASRY's expansion of Mansfield Yard consists of the reconnection of stub-ended tracks and the extension of several yard tracks to improve the operational efficiency of switching and blocking of cars and increase usable car storage in the yard. ASRY estimates that these improvements will open up 80 car spots in the yard. These gains in fluidity and storage directly benefit ASRY customers, including growing business from Next Generation Films located in Lexington, Ohio.

"The Yard rehab project will add much needed carload space, which will allow Ashland Railway to overcome a capacity problem that has been an issue in the past. It will allow for more car storage in the longer tracks, and the newly connected rehabbed tracks will be used for switching and blocking of cars to increase operational efficiency," said Bob Thompson, roadmaster, Ashland Railway.

Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the ORDC, said, "this project is an excellent example of how investments in shortline railroads in the state have positive economic impacts on the region. By improving the rail infrastructure, ORDC is not only leveraging railroad investment, but also improving the infrastructure needed to provide rail service to multiple companies in Ohio."

ORDC assists Ohio companies and communities in creating and retaining jobs by preserving rail service to existing shippers and providing rail service to new customers. In addition, the ORDC funds projects to improve railroad-highway grade crossings to increase safety to the traveling public.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Ohio Railroad Construction transportation