Oregon Logging Conference Announces Its Theme For 2021

Tue June 30, 2020 - West Edition #14
OLC


The theme for the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference, "FAMILY, FRIENDS, and FORESTRY," is aimed at honoring family, loggers and the timber industry by highlighting who we are, what we do, have done, and are planning to do.
The theme for the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference, “FAMILY, FRIENDS, and FORESTRY,” is aimed at honoring family, loggers and the timber industry by highlighting who we are, what we do, have done, and are planning to do.
The theme for the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference, “FAMILY, FRIENDS, and FORESTRY,” is aimed at honoring family, loggers and the timber industry by highlighting who we are, what we do, have done, and are planning to do.

The 2021 Oregon Logging Conference will take place from February 25 to 27, 2021, at the Lane County Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore.

Recently, Oregon Logging Conference President Scott Melcher announced the theme for next year's event, and released the following statement.

The theme for the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference, "FAMILY, FRIENDS, and FORESTRY," is aimed at honoring family, loggers and the timber industry by highlighting who we are, what we do, have done, and are planning to do.

Melcher suggested the theme at the recent OLC spring board meeting and it was met with unanimous acceptance and support from the other Board of Director members present.

"All three are tied together," Melcher said. "My thoughts were to showcase the generations of families and friends that have been involved in logging and timber."

The theme calls attention to the many companies that have multiple generations of the same ‘Family' involved, and the proud heritage that is carried on.

The importance of ‘Friends' cannot be overemphasized. At the OLC and other related association gatherings annually, old friends reconnect to catch up on what has transpired over the past 12 months. New friends are made easily because of a shared bond, a shared lifestyle, a shared dedication to Family, Friends and Forestry.

‘Forestry' is our livelihood, our culture, our way of life. And it wouldn't be what it is without Family and Friends.

"I consider Forestry to be generational," Melcher said. "Learning from yesterday, providing for today, and investing in the future. It's a long-term commitment," he added, "one that I and so many others make on a daily basis. I wouldn't have it any other way," Melcher said. "FAMILY, FRIENDS and FORESTRY," are a very important part of our lives."

Working On The Details

OLC officers, directors, staff, and volunteers are working on program details to identify potential speakers and facilitate informative and thought-provoking seminars and panel discussion topics.

As stated before, there is uncertainty surrounding the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference, stemming from the pandemic that has changed the way we all do things. We are moving forward with planning for the OLC, which is currently scheduled for February 25 to 27, 2021, at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene. We hope to be able to offer the same list of activities and events in conjunction with the OLC, but time will tell.

The registration fee is $95 and includes the following activities:

  • Wednesday pre-registration meet & greet at the Graduate Eugene
  • Thursday opening breakfast, meetings, and social networking at the popular Sawdust Bowl, which concludes Thursday activities
  • Friday opening breakfast, meetings, break-out seminar sessions, and social networking at the Friday Sawdust Bowl.
  • An opportunity to sign up for the 12th Annual Log Loader Competition.
  • See the largest equipment show west of the Mississippi, with millions of dollars of logging, construction, and heavy equipment on display.
  • Attend OLC activities and earn Pro Logger credits

More specifics will be found in future issues of the OLC NEWS newsletter.

Visit our website for updated information or call the OLC office 541/686-9191.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Read more about...

Events Forestry News Oregon Oregon Logging Conference