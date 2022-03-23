List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Oregon Logging Conference Returns for 84th Edition

Wed March 23, 2022 - West Edition #7
OLC


Rob Bias, vice president of marketing of Modern Machinery, Kent, Wash., with its massive Komatsu WA600 loader and Young attachment. This new attachment was completed just prior to the OLC Show, said Bias. Peterson Cat 568 LL next generation forest machines move big timber with enhanced production, comfort and safety. Papé Machinery had a massive outdoor display area with equipment for everyone, including this John Deere 350G LC excavator loading into a Kleemann jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110 EVO2, which is used for the precrushing of almost all natural rock and in recycling aggregate material products. Felling Trailers was featured at the Peters & Keatts, Lewiston Ida., booth with Mike Pitts, Felling Trailers regional sales manager of the northest region, and Carol Lux, Peters & Keatts Equipment Inc. Radiator Supply, Sweet Home, Ore., Marketing Director Wes Collins (L) with Co-owner Will Garrett were glad to be back and see people at the show. Kasey Steendam, marketing manager of J. Stout Auctions, Portland, Ore., has some big upcoming forestry and logging auctions, all of which can be found at jstoutauction.com. James G. Murphy Auctions, Kenmore Wash., and Keizer, Ore., Vice President Todd Meyers meets and greets attendees at the show. “We had a huge auction year in 2021 and are looking to keep it going in 2022,” said Meyers. Upcoming James G. Murphy auctions can be found at murphyauction.com.

The 84th Annual Oregon Logging Conference was held at the Lane Event Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore., from Feb. 24 to 26, 2022.

After celebrating the OLC in a scaled-down version in 2021, many positive comments were made this year about being able to gather in-person.

Conference Manager Rikki Wellman said this year there was more equipment on display outdoors compared to previous years. And while paid registration was slightly down from the previous year, there was no dip in attendance with many industry professionals and members of the public participating in the OLC.

Keynote speaker Blake Manley shared his insight and success in engaging and encouraging young men and women to consider careers in the logging and forestry industries. Manley, a natural resources teacher at Sweet Home High School, is creator of the Manley Jobs career video YouTube series. He also is chair of the Oregon Natural Resources Teachers Association and a logger.

Manley also was the speaker at the annual Desserts for Dreams luncheon, where he suggested ways to continue reaching out to young women and men with information about the logging and other natural resource industries. The charity selected by Oregon Logging Conference First Lady Wendi Melcher to receive proceeds from the event was the Sweet Home High School Forestry Club, which will receive more than $10,000.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




