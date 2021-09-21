The qualifications of crane operators and those who work with and around lifting equipment will once again be the focus of this fall's NCCCO Foundation Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications.

Now in its sixth year, the Forum is scheduled for Nov. 11, 2021, as a hybrid event to be held in person in Arlington, Va. (Washington, D.C.) as well as via Zoom.

For the third year in a row, Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA's Directorate of Construction, will provide the keynote address at the event, which this year is sponsored by Industrial Training International (ITI).

The Forum will build on the success of previous events and focus on the latest developments in regulations and best industry practices as they pertain to the qualifications of personnel working in, with and around cranes and other types of lifting equipment.

"In light of the imminent publication of OSHA's Compliance Directive on Crane Operator Qualifications, we anticipate the presentation by Director Ketcham to be especially popular," said NCCCO Foundation CEO Graham Brent.

Other sessions will focus on recent and upcoming changes to B30 standards, compliance assistance with the OSHA crane rule, demographic trends (age, experience, training) of crane operators, veterans' transition, telecommunications personnel qualifications, marketing tips for employers of certified operators and a rundown of the new certification programs that are being readied for launch.

The last Forum was held in 2020 as a virtual event and attracted registrations of more than 300 safety and construction professionals, three times higher than the previous record set in 2019. A survey of attendees' experience was highly positive.

"Response to the last Forum was exceptional," said Brent, "with fully 94 percent of delegates rating the event as meeting or exceeding their expectations."

A hallmark of past Industry Forums has been its fast-paced and varied presentations, and this year is no exception.

"We pack a lot into a four-hour window," said Brent. "With a dozen or so presentations, focusing on a variety of safety, personnel qualifications and workplace development issues, there's always something for everyone."

There is no charge to attend the Forum, but registration is required here.

