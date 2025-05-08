List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ouster to Supply Lidar Sensors for Komatsu's Suite of Autonomous Offerings

    Komatsu partners with Ouster to equip autonomous mining equipment with 3D lidar sensors, enhancing productivity and safety. The multimillion-dollar agreement allows for advanced technology integration, future product access and improved vehicle functionality in harsh mining environments.

    Thu May 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    Komatsu announced a partnership with Ouster as a lidar supplier for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings.
    Komatsu photo
    Komatsu announced a partnership with Ouster as a lidar supplier for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings.

    Komatsu announced a partnership with Ouster as a lidar supplier for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings.

    The two companies signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to equip Komatsu's equipment with 3D digital lidar sensors. Ouster sensors include benefits such as zone monitoring and routine firmware updates that continuously improve the performance of the stack and accelerate product development, according to the company.

    Komatsu's autonomous offerings help customers worldwide increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership while promoting zero harm, according to Komatsu. Advanced access to Ouster's future products for testing and development provides Komatsu with a strategic partnership, enabling the introduction of equipment with advanced functionality that creates value for customers.

    The deal provides a pathway to an upgraded autonomy stack to replace legacy 2D lidar systems with 3D lidar for maximum perception and enhanced vehicle functionality. Komatsu's autonomous solutions will incorporate a mix of long and short-range OS sensors from Ouster's REV7 series to benefit future offerings to provide increased capabilities and intelligence, including improved detection, navigation and collision avoidance.

    "Ouster's products developed through this partnership can withstand the shock, vibration and temperature constraints while delivering the enhanced range and spatial awareness necessary to operate in harsh mining environments," said Matt Reiland, technical director of automation innovation, Komatsu.

    This agreement marks a milestone in Komatsu's journey to advance mining automation and safety. By integrating Ouster's lidar technology into mining equipment, Komatsu reaffirms its commitment to empower customers to operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




    Today's top stories

    NFL's Commanders, D.C. Officials Ink $3.7B Deal to Build Domed Arena at Site of Old RFK Stadium

    Lano Hosts Customer Appreciation Events in Minnesota

    Hansen Auction Group Holds 60th Spring Contractors Sale

    Volvo CE Back to Power Sustainable Track Building in New FIA World RX Season

    National Equipment Dealers Breaks Ground On New Savannah Branch

    Simulator for Mobile Cranes: Liebherr, Tenstar Simulation Seal Partnership

    As Part of Reviving Staten Island's Waterfront, Work Starts On New Tompkinsville Esplanade

    BOMAG Americas to Showcase Innovations During Celebration of Construction on National Mall



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Collaboration Komatsu New Products Technology







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20149