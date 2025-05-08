Komatsu partners with Ouster to equip autonomous mining equipment with 3D lidar sensors, enhancing productivity and safety. The multimillion-dollar agreement allows for advanced technology integration, future product access and improved vehicle functionality in harsh mining environments.

Komatsu announced a partnership with Ouster as a lidar supplier for its suite of autonomous mining equipment offerings.

The two companies signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to equip Komatsu's equipment with 3D digital lidar sensors. Ouster sensors include benefits such as zone monitoring and routine firmware updates that continuously improve the performance of the stack and accelerate product development, according to the company.

Komatsu's autonomous offerings help customers worldwide increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership while promoting zero harm, according to Komatsu. Advanced access to Ouster's future products for testing and development provides Komatsu with a strategic partnership, enabling the introduction of equipment with advanced functionality that creates value for customers.

The deal provides a pathway to an upgraded autonomy stack to replace legacy 2D lidar systems with 3D lidar for maximum perception and enhanced vehicle functionality. Komatsu's autonomous solutions will incorporate a mix of long and short-range OS sensors from Ouster's REV7 series to benefit future offerings to provide increased capabilities and intelligence, including improved detection, navigation and collision avoidance.

"Ouster's products developed through this partnership can withstand the shock, vibration and temperature constraints while delivering the enhanced range and spatial awareness necessary to operate in harsh mining environments," said Matt Reiland, technical director of automation innovation, Komatsu.

This agreement marks a milestone in Komatsu's journey to advance mining automation and safety. By integrating Ouster's lidar technology into mining equipment, Komatsu reaffirms its commitment to empower customers to operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

