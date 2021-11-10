List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Owners Plan New $70M Stadium for Kansas City's Women's Pro Soccer Team

Wed November 10, 2021 - Midwest Edition #23
Associated Press


Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed. (Kansas City NWSL photo)
Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed. (Kansas City NWSL photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The owners of Kansas City's professional women's soccer team announced Oct. 26 they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.

The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the United States specifically for a women's soccer team.

Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.

Construction is expected to start next spring or summer, with the stadium ready for use by 2024, The Kansas City Star reported. Kansas City NWSL had previously announced plans to build a $15 million training facility in the Kansas City suburb of Riverside.

The team's final match of its inaugural season was played on Oct. 30 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. The team plans to play next year at Children's Mercy Park, which is the home of Sporting KC of the MLS.




Today's top stories

Cast & Baker Make Emergency Repairs While ODOT Works to Prevent Future Slides

Cat 340 UHD Demolition Excavator Features Higher Vertical Reach, More Configuration Flexibility

Hiring Our Heroes: Military Vets Could Be the Answer to Your Construction Staffing Challenges

Suburban Maryland Eyes Major Metro Makeover

eBay, bidadoo Strategic Partnership, Announcement

FleetWatcher Construction Management Solution Simplifies Fleet Maintenance with 'At a Glance' Status

Lindmeyer Joins Felling Trailers as Great Lakes Regional Sales Manager

Queeny Tower Demolition Makes Way for BJC's Campus Renewal



 

Read more about...

Missouri Sports stadium






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo