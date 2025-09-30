PA Turnpike boosts roadway quality by testing new asphalt mixtures and implementing Silane-based additive to extend lifespan. Efforts aim to enhance customer safety and experience by reducing construction interruptions.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) is finding innovative methods to enhance roadway durability and performance.

Through the PA Turnpike's Materials Laboratory, a specialized facility in Somerset that tests and analyzes materials for construction projects, a team of PA Turnpike employees are testing the materials provided by contractors to ensure it complies with PA Turnpike's specifications. Technicians use equipment to simulate wear, pressure, rutting, heat and extreme conditions to test asphalt mixture durability over time.

Beyond testing samples of new asphalt, the team also is taking cores from the roadway to access the condition of the existing asphalt. During this process, they discovered that approximately 70 percent of the asphalt samples were deteriorating faster than expected. Their investigation led to new specs for asphalt materials on the PA Turnpike, requiring asphalt producers to now incorporate a Silane-based anti-strip additive. This will help extend the asphalt's service life. Testing will continue at the lab over the next few years to assess how well Silane-based anti-strip works in extending the life of the roadway.

Brian Paroda, supervisor of the PA Turnpike's Materials Laboratory, is eager to bring safety to the forefront for PA Turnpike customers. Pavements that offer greater sustainability and longevity provide less construction congestion and interference, which in turn provides greater safety for our customer.

"One of the biggest issues we deal with is the freeze and thaw cycle of Pennsylvania's seasons, which creates expansion and contraction that correlates to cracking and the premature failure of the asphalt," said Paroda. "We're always looking to increase the efficiency of our roadway through innovation, and this is a great example of how the PA Turnpike continues to find new ways to improve the quality of our roadway."

"We are committed to providing the best experience for our traveling public and a part of that is a well-maintained and smooth pavement," said Christopher Forry, PA Turnpike materials management supervisor. "Improving the service life of our pavements is critical to reducing construction for customers. A longer service life is a win not only for the PA Turnpike, but for our customers as well."

For more information, visit paturnpike.com.

