List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    PA Turnpike Work Preps for the Future

    Contractor James D. Morrissey is modernizing a 1-mi. stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at a cost of $64.2 million. The project includes expanding the road to six lanes, rebuilding a bridge and incorporating new technology like drones with GPS for precision grading. Completion is expected in 2026.

    Thu January 09, 2025 - Northeast Edition #2
    Chuck MacDonald – CEG CORRESPONDENT


    Workers used excavators and trucks in concert to relocate approximately 245,000 cu. yds. of dirt to make room for the additional lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
    Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey
    Workers used excavators and trucks in concert to relocate approximately 245,000 cu. yds. of dirt to make room for the additional lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
    Workers used excavators and trucks in concert to relocate approximately 245,000 cu. yds. of dirt to make room for the additional lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) The Morrissey team emphasizes a “clean job” and places matting over freshly placed dirt to hold it in place.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) Workers used excavators to remove dirt and clear the way for more construction work on the turnpike.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) The new road will be transformed into a more modern freeway with six lanes instead of four.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) Workers will be doing their revamping of the turnpike between Bensalem Boulevard. and the I-95 flyover connection (milepost 355).   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) The construction team has placed steel girders for the bridge over Neshaminy Creek. The girders weigh between 120,000 to 145,000 lbs. and required the efforts of workers running two massive cranes at the same time.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey) Grading at the project is being done to prepare for future paving.   (Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey)

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike, America's first superhighway, opened in October 1940; it served as the standard for America's highways, predating the Interstate Highway System by 16 years.

    Today, the turnpike stretches 550 mi. across the state and carries an estimated 5.6 million passengers each year. Traveling the turnpike link with other roads in the state, many use this key transportation artery to connect to nearby states and on to destinations throughout the Midwest.

    This past fall, contractor James D. Morrissey of Philadelphia began preparing a nearly 1-mi. stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) for the future. Although this section had been repaved numerous times, the road had reached its end of life and is receiving a full-depth replacement.

    Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey

    The new road will be transformed into a more modern freeway with six lanes instead of four. The construction team also will rebuild the bridge over Neshaminy Creek and Newportville Road. The work is expected to be completed in 2026 and will cost $64.2 million.

    Workers will be doing their revamping of the turnpike between Bensalem Boulevard. and the I-95 flyover connection (milepost 355). Key subcontractors for the project will be Hill International, construction manager, and Gannett Fleming, design consultant. The construction project is approximately 40 percent complete.

    Keith Gay is the project superintendent of Morrissey.

    "Our work will be a stepping stone for the D-40 project that, when complete, will allow drivers to seamlessly connect with I-95 and I-295. Drivers will then be able to easily travel north, south, east or west."

    In the meantime, the construction team has hard work.

    "We will be replacing some concrete and bridge work that has been around since the 1950s," said Gay.

    The Morrissey team will be removing existing concrete and asphalt to prep subgrade and install a new subbase. The new roadway will be 15 in. thick; it will consist of 10 in. 25 mm base, 3in. 19 mm binder, and 2-in. 12.5 mm wearing. The total amount of asphalt used for the project will be slightly more than 152,000 tons.

    Gay expects to use a material transfer vehicle to aid in the smoothness.

    The state's hilly terrain forced the original builders of the turnpike to locate much of the road next to massive hills. Morrissey needed to create additional space for three lanes each direction, a median and shoulders.

    "It was an enormous job to move the 245,000 cubic yards of dirt that needed to be relocated," said Gay. "We used some huge articulated trucks to relocate the material."

    Safety is always an issue on large construction projects and Gay was mindful that he didn't want these big vehicles sharing the road with everyday sedans and pickups.

    "We tried to keep our earthmoving work behind the concrete barriers for safety," said Gay. "Often, we did over 100 loads a day. We were moving mountains of dirt and most of it will be reused for the abutments for the bridge and embankments."

    Bridge Building

    The new bridge over the Neshaminy Creek will be more robust than the old one. The massive bridge piers have been built and were ready to receive the steel girders that will support the road on top of the bridge.

    In a construction version of ESPN's Top 10 highlights, the construction team coordinated a night shutdown of the turnpike for less than 30 minutes. During that brief window, crane operators used a 550-ton crane and a 450-ton crane in a synchronized move to hoist steel beams weighing between 120,000 and 145,000 lbs. and swing them into place on the piers where they were securely bolted into place. The work team repeated this activity for two weeks before moving on to the next stage of bridge building. Epoxy-coated rebar has now been lifted into place and secured for the concrete pour of the bridge deck in January.

    Photo courtesy of James D. Morrissey

    Gay and his team focus not only doing the construction but also doing a clean job.

    "As soon as the soil is graded, we try to get stabilized topsoil on it as soon as possible," he said. "People who live nearby don't want a lot of dirt blowing around. So, we try to get matting put down and establish green slopes quickly."

    Another aspect of being a good neighbor was the four soundwalls built along the border of the construction in Bucks County. One of the sound walls was 1,800 ft. long and offers considerable quiet from the noise of the freeway.

    "Our team used a drill rig to imbed posts into a caisson to create the sound walls. We then used cranes to pick up the concrete panels and slide them onto the posts."

    The turnpike has been around for a long time, but some of the construction technology is changing the way roads are built.

    "Drone technology is integrated with GPS in a way that makes site grading and site quantity management seamless in our work zones," said Gay. "Already, the drones are able to pre-survey the work area, then pass the info along to the GPS on the bulldozers or excavators. The information for grading is very precise. The days of stringlines and guesswork are long gone." CEG


    Chuck MacDonald

    Chuck MacDonald is an editor, blogger and freelance feature writer whose writing adventures have taken him to 48 states and 10 countries. He has been the editor for magazines on pavement construction, chemicals, insurance and missions. Chuck enjoys bicycling, kayaking and reading. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. Chuck lives in Annapolis, Md. with his wife Kristen. They have seven grandchildren.


    Read more from Chuck MacDonald here.





    Today's top stories

    Researchers Hope to Create Active Roles for All in Construction Safety Policy

    Topanga Canyon Landslide Work Nears End in California

    Heat Up Winter Productivity With Snow Removal Attachments for Your Compact Track Loader

    Latest Multi-Faceted I-5 Project in Washington State Under Way

    Vermont Contractor Blends Old World Craftmanship With Modern Tech

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Speak at AED Summit

    American Concrete Pavement Association Announces New Board of Directors Chair

    Construction Equipment Expands for Southern Farm Show



     

    Read more about...

    earthmoving Infrastructure James D. Morrissey Inc. Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Turnpike Project Experiences Roadwork