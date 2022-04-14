List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

PacWest Machinery Hires Davin Peterson as General Manager in Spokane, Wash.

Thu April 14, 2022 - National Edition
PacWest Machinery


Davin Peterson will be responsible for the company’s Inland Northwest business in eastern Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho.
Davin Peterson will be responsible for the company’s Inland Northwest business in eastern Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho.

PacWest Machinery announced that Davin Peterson has joined the company as general manager of its Spokane, Wash. location with responsibility for the company's Inland Northwest business in eastern Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho.

"We are very pleased that Davin has become an important member of the PacWest management team," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery. "His many years of general management and leadership experience will greatly benefit our customers, employees and suppliers."

Peterson has spent his successful career in the equipment business, including vice president and general manager positions at RDO Equipment and Papé Machinery, respectively. His extensive sales and service experience will provide support to the company's growing customer base in the Inland Northwest.

"This is a great time to join PacWest Machinery," Peterson said. "With two branches in the region and a flexible service fleet, the company is focused on advocating outstanding support and service for our customers in this growing region of the Pacific Northwest."

A native of the state of Washington, Peterson has lived and worked in the Inland Northwest all his career.

About PacWest Machinery

PacWest Machinery is the Volvo Construction Equipment dealer in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho with responsibility for sales, rental and aftermarket support for the full line of Volvo's general production, road and compact equipment. The company also sells and services machinery from Atlas Copco, Etnyre, FRD Furukawa, GOMACO, Metso Outotec, Takeuchi, Tymco and Yanmar among other quality OEMs. PacWest Machinery provides equipment and services to customers from six branches located in Kent, Spokane, Mount Vernon and Pasco in the state of Washington along with Portland and Eugene in Oregon. The company also provides support from an extensive mobile service fleet.




Today's top stories

Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center Undergoing $420M Expansion

McCarthy Leads Construction of $616M Facility in St. Louis

Volvo Construction Equipment Enters Partnership With FIA

Transforming the Port of Baltimore

Kubota Announces Grand Opening of R&D Center, Expanding North America-Based Innovation

Florida DOT, Orion Marine Begin Construction of $126M NASA Causeway Bridge

Kelly Tractor Hosts Cat Operator Challenge at Ft. Myers, Fla., Branch

Compass Performs as Heavy Equipment Auctioneer



 

Read more about...

Business News PACIFIC NORTHWEST PacWest Machinery






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo