PacWest Machinery announced that Davin Peterson has joined the company as general manager of its Spokane, Wash. location with responsibility for the company's Inland Northwest business in eastern Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho.

"We are very pleased that Davin has become an important member of the PacWest management team," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery. "His many years of general management and leadership experience will greatly benefit our customers, employees and suppliers."

Peterson has spent his successful career in the equipment business, including vice president and general manager positions at RDO Equipment and Papé Machinery, respectively. His extensive sales and service experience will provide support to the company's growing customer base in the Inland Northwest.

"This is a great time to join PacWest Machinery," Peterson said. "With two branches in the region and a flexible service fleet, the company is focused on advocating outstanding support and service for our customers in this growing region of the Pacific Northwest."

A native of the state of Washington, Peterson has lived and worked in the Inland Northwest all his career.

About PacWest Machinery

PacWest Machinery is the Volvo Construction Equipment dealer in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho with responsibility for sales, rental and aftermarket support for the full line of Volvo's general production, road and compact equipment. The company also sells and services machinery from Atlas Copco, Etnyre, FRD Furukawa, GOMACO, Metso Outotec, Takeuchi, Tymco and Yanmar among other quality OEMs. PacWest Machinery provides equipment and services to customers from six branches located in Kent, Spokane, Mount Vernon and Pasco in the state of Washington along with Portland and Eugene in Oregon. The company also provides support from an extensive mobile service fleet.

