Palfinger Will Exhibit Lifting Solutions at ConExpo 2020

Established in 1932, PALFINGER has built its reputation on innovative, reliable and cost-effective lifting solutions for use on commercial vehicles. PALFINGER is recognized internationally as one of the leading truck equipment manufacturers offering a comprehensive product portfolio.

PALFINGER, to be exhibiting in the Festival Grounds Lot at ConExpo 2020, is a global leading knuckle-boom crane manufacturer and a pioneer when it comes to high-quality manufacturing, design and industry leading features. In addition, the company's product portfolio has steadily expanded to include equipment, such as world class aerial work platforms and bucket trucks; container-handling solutions; knuckle boom, material handling, service, and forestry and recycling cranes; liftgates; mechanic trucks; and truck-mounted forklifts.

As a multinational company group headquartered in Bergheim, Austria, PALFINGER operates 38 manufacturing and assembly sites in Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, North America, South America and Asia. With approximately 5,000 sales and service outlets on five continents, PALFINGER is always close to the customer no matter the location. This worldwide presence results in an optimal pre- and after-sales service tailor-made to the needs of each specific market. With a broad range of models that cover the entire range of working capacities, PALFINGER offers unique products and features to keep your fleet working profitably.