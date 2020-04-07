Papé Kenworth Honored With Dealer of Year Award

For the second time in five years, Pape Kentworth has been chosen as the annual Dealer of the Year.

Papé Kenworth received the prestigious 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada at the annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting held recently in Santa Barbara, Calif. It marks the second time in five years that Papé Kenworth was chosen for the coveted award.

"Papé Kenworth's success is driven by great Kenworth heavy and medium duty trucks and our employees' daily, determined focus to take excellent care of customers in our new truck, parts and service operations in Ore., Calif., Wash. and Alaska dealerships," said Dave Laird, Papé Kenworth president. "This prestigious award offers a tremendous source of pride for Papé Kenworth and our employees. We especially thank our customers for their continued support."

"Papé Kenworth earned the 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award with exceptional performance across our dealer excellence categories," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. "Papé Kenworth recorded an excellent 25 percent heavy duty truck sales share and 16 percent medium duty share. The dealer also ranked high among Kenworth dealers in facility investments, PACCAR MX engines retail and parts sales growth, PacLease operations, and PACCAR Financial heavy duty retail share. Their knowledgeable, well-trained employees possess a strong dedication to serve customers and provide the highest of service excellence. Congratulations to The World's Best Dealer for 2019."

Over the past decade, Papé Kenworth has now been named Kenworth Dealer of the Year twice, received five Gold and five Silver awards, and earned PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year and TRP Dealer of the Year.

Kenworth also presented eight Gold and seven Silver dealer awards, as well as PACCAR Engines, Medium Duty, Parts and Service, and TRP Dealer of the Year awards.