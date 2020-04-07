Papé Kenworth Honored With Dealer of Year Award

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Papé Kenworth Honored With Dealer of Year Award

Tue April 07, 2020 - West Edition #8
PACCAR


For the second time in five years, Pape Kentworth has been chosen as the annual Dealer of the Year.
For the second time in five years, Pape Kentworth has been chosen as the annual Dealer of the Year.

Papé Kenworth received the prestigious 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada at the annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting held recently in Santa Barbara, Calif. It marks the second time in five years that Papé Kenworth was chosen for the coveted award.

"Papé Kenworth's success is driven by great Kenworth heavy and medium duty trucks and our employees' daily, determined focus to take excellent care of customers in our new truck, parts and service operations in Ore., Calif., Wash. and Alaska dealerships," said Dave Laird, Papé Kenworth president. "This prestigious award offers a tremendous source of pride for Papé Kenworth and our employees. We especially thank our customers for their continued support."

"Papé Kenworth earned the 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award with exceptional performance across our dealer excellence categories," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. "Papé Kenworth recorded an excellent 25 percent heavy duty truck sales share and 16 percent medium duty share. The dealer also ranked high among Kenworth dealers in facility investments, PACCAR MX engines retail and parts sales growth, PacLease operations, and PACCAR Financial heavy duty retail share. Their knowledgeable, well-trained employees possess a strong dedication to serve customers and provide the highest of service excellence. Congratulations to The World's Best Dealer for 2019."

Over the past decade, Papé Kenworth has now been named Kenworth Dealer of the Year twice, received five Gold and five Silver awards, and earned PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year and TRP Dealer of the Year.

Kenworth also presented eight Gold and seven Silver dealer awards, as well as PACCAR Engines, Medium Duty, Parts and Service, and TRP Dealer of the Year awards.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Awards Kenworth PACCAR