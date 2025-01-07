List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Pasi Kyckling Appointed as Metso's CFO

    Pasi Kyckling appointed as Metso's CFO, joining in July 2025. Kyckling brings diverse finance experience from Stora Enso. CEO Takaluoma praises his expertise, expecting significant contributions to Metso's growth. Kyckling replaces current CFO Eeva Sipilä by April 2025.

    Tue January 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Metso


    Pasi Kyckling
    Photo courtesy of Metso
    Pasi Kyckling

    Metso has appointed Pasi Kyckling as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the Metso leadership team. Kyckling will start in his role in July 2025 at the latest.

    Kyckling holds a master's degree in economics, and he currently serves as the acting CFO and group transformation officer at Stora Enso. Previously, he has held several finance, strategy and IT related leadership roles in the Biomaterials division, Group Treasury and Group Controlling at Stora Enso.

    "We warmly welcome Pasi to Metso and I am convinced that his diverse experience and expertise will play a significant role in Metso's development, growth, and value creation," said Metso's President and CEO Sami Takaluoma.

    "I am excited about this opportunity to join Metso, which is known as a leading company in its field and has interesting opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to develop not only all areas of Metso's financial management but also the company's strategy and future direction towards even greater success," said Kyckling.

    As previously announced, Metso's current CFO Eeva Sipilä will leave Metso to join another employer by April 2025 at the latest.

    For more information, visit www.metso.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




