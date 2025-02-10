PBS Aerospace investing $20M in new headquarters and factory in Roswell, GA, creating 95 jobs. Expansion aims to meet U.S. Department of Defense needs with advanced turbojet engines. Georgia officials tout state support for innovation and economic growth.

PBS Aerospace rendering Ga. Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Feb. 3 that PBS Aerospace, a designer and manufacturer of world-class small turbojet engines, will invest up to $20 million to establish its North American headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D operations in Roswell.

The new projects will create at least 95 jobs in metro Atlanta, growing the company's presence in the Peach State.

"We are excited that PBS Aerospace has chosen to stay in Georgia to increase their footprint and establish their first R&D and headquarter facilities in the United States," Kemp said. "Aerospace is one of the Georgia's top industries thanks to innovative companies like PBS Aerospace that call Georgia home. By preparing strategic, new ready-for-development sites and supporting workforce development initiatives in high-demand careers, we will keep building on our success and creating opportunities for hardworking Georgians."

PBS Aerospace is an international manufacturer of turbojet engines and auxiliary power units that has been operating in the U.S. market for more than a decade.

"PBS Group's owner, William Didden, made the decision to establish Georgia as the location for our U.S. headquarters because of the successful foundation we have built in Atlanta," said Tomas Koutsky, aerospace manufacturer's managing director. "Atlanta has proven to be an exceptional base for our operations, offering access to an excellent education system, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and a thriving business environment. The positive experiences and success in Atlanta have undoubtedly influenced our choice as they reflect Georgia's ability to support our continued growth."

The new Roswell factory will be designed to produce the world's most advanced small turbojet engines to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense, added Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace.

"This move aligns seamlessly with our larger growth strategy, which focuses on partnering with Georgia's extensive manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors," she said.

Manufacturer to Utilize Two Buildings in Roswell

PBS Aerospace's footprint in Metro Atlanta will include an existing, renovated building at 1350 North Meadow and the new factory that will be constructed at the Tech Village North Site in Roswell.

Hiring is already under way for open positions and the company projects that the facility will meet full operations in April.

"Roswell offers the perfect environment for innovative companies like PBS Aerospace to thrive, and their decision reflects the strength of our community and our commitment to fostering economic growth," said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. "Our city is a sought-after destination, not only for businesses but also for families, thanks to our exceptional schools, safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks and the strong sense of community our residents share."

Another area business official, Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said, "University graduates here have seamless access to thriving industries like aerospace — which is Georgia's No. 1 export and a $57.5 billion powerhouse industry in the state. This new presence will help fuel our regional economy and strengthen our local and global relationships."

During the competitive effort to attract PBS Aerospace to the Atlanta area, the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD's) Global Commerce team partnered with the city of Roswell, Select Fulton, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, the Georgia Center of Innovation and Georgia Power.

"PBS Aerospace first landed in the U.S. through Georgia, so it's incredibly exciting that the company has chosen to expand on its presence here to establish not only its North American headquarters but also its first manufacturing and R&D operations in the U.S.," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.

PBS Aerospace is a subsidiary of PBS Group, an engineering holding company that delivers solutions across a portfolio of companies that focus on the aerospace, energy and transportation industries. PBS Group also is the largest full-service IT company in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, according to the company.

