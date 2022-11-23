Meeting of the Minds Trophy

Peer Executive Groups (PEG) revealed the order of the Top Gun Award winners at the Meeting of the Minds Conference (sponsored by Genie) and Top Gun Recognition Dinner (sponsored by Rouse) in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Nov. 9 2022.

The Top Gun PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence recognizes the outstanding achievement of rental store operators. The award is given to the top 25 percent of stores, based on EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. This is the fifth year PEG has presented the award to equipment rental companies.

The 2022 winners in order:

1. Cal-West Rentals, Petaluma, Calif. ****

2. Tates Rents, Boise, Idaho **

3. Mako Equipment, Santa Fe Springs, Calif. ***

4. Brainerd General Rental, Baxter, Minn. **

5. Bottom Line Equipment, Lafayette, La. ****

6. Bullet Rental & Sales, Klamath Falls, Ore. ***

7. Rabern Rentals, Amarillo, Texas ***

8. Talisman Rentals, Canton, Ga.

9. ORE Rentals, Quakertown, Pa. **

10. Vandalia Rentals, Vandalia, Ohio ****

11. Cooke Rentals, Mt. Airy, N.C.

12. C&E Rentals, Eugene, Ore.

13. Chet's Rent All, Rochester Hills, Mich. ****

14. C.E. Rentals, Elmhurst, Ill. *

15. Rental Guys, Chico, Calif. ****

16. George's Tool Rental, Hatfield, Pa.

17. Atlantic Lift Systems, Norfolk, Va. ***

18. First Source Equipment, Burlington, N.C. *

19. First Place Rental, Oswego, Ill.

20. AC&E Equipment Rentals, Okemos, Mich.

21. Action Rental, Allentown, Pa. ***

22. Tejas Equipment Rental & Sales, McAllan, Texas ****

23. R&R Rentals, Bellevue, Wash.

24. Bunce Rental, Tacoma, Wash.

25. Redtail Rentals, College Station, Texas

26. A-1 Rent-It, Wayzata, Minn.

27. Best Rental, Fort Collins, Colo.

28. Grand Rental Station of Ludington, Mich.

29. Rental Networks, Squamish, BC, CAN

30. Rent Ready Equipment & Sales, Enterprise, Ala.

31. Only 1 Rentals, Navasota, Texas

*Indicates multiple year winners

Third place finisher Tom Kirksey with Mako Equipment said, "The peer group experience has driven me to be a better business operator in all aspects of business and in large part is responsible for our aggressive growth and success over the last five years."

Jim and Matt Barton of Big AZ Tents and Events, Peoria, Ariz., hosted the event and accepted on behalf of the event rental segment.

Peer Executive Groups currently administers peer groups in a variety of industries. In the rental industry, more than 280 attendees participate in a peer group.

