Pennsy Supply to Repair, Resurface Section of Route 74

Thu June 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition #12
PennDOT


The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface a 3.31-mi. section of Route 74 from the intersection of Broadway Street and Route 24 through Red Lion and Dallastown boroughs to the intersection of South Queen Street and Locust Hill Road in York Township, York County.

Also included in this contract is work on a section of Route 24 (Main Street) from Route 74 to Prospect Street in Red Lion, and a section of Rt. 214 (Pleasant Avenue) from just west of New School Lane to Route 74 in Dallastown

The $2,697,417 contract was awarded on Nov. 1, 2019, to Pennsy Supply Inc. of Annville Township, Lebanon County, and includes coordinated utility work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, inlet adjustment and repair work, roadway base replacement, full-width removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-in. Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2020.

Some sections of Route 74 average between 11,800 and 16,500 vehicles traveled daily.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and jobsite cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.


 

