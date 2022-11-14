This compact track loader and grapple bucket was donated by Cleveland Brothers to help with the cleanup of Hurricane Ian. (Photo courtesy of First Response Team of America Facebook page)

When the Plain Compassion Crisis Response (PCCR) sent its First Response team to Florida following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian, it partnered with Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc. to get the tools to do the job.

Cleveland Brothers, a Cat dealer with 29 facilities across Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, was able to leverage its network of industry professionals and equipment to put a Cat compact track loader and attachments on a truck to Florida immediately.

The PCCR first response team spent the first days of their mission helping the Louisiana-based Cajun Navy with rescue missions. In addition to their primary goal of providing Hurricane Ian's victims with food and water, the rescue mission also included assisting people out of houses that still were submerged in standing water.

Many residents had lost their cars during the storm and were unable to travel and get supplies. During this effort, heavy debris, large trees, boats, cars and more blocked essential roadways for the crisis response. The Cat machine was able to make quick work of the obstacles, allowing the relief effort to continue.

After the initial response, PCCR is transitioning to providing leadership support for the Cajun Navy at a distribution site which provides meals, food, water and hygiene products. Due to the combined efforts from these organizations, thousands of people affected by the storm were able to receive food and supplies.

Cleveland Brothers hasn't let their distance get in the way of the continued need for support in Florida. At the end of September, it shipped over 50 Cat portable generators from its Manada Hill, Pa., facility to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other organizations supporting Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

