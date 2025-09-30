Perini's subsidiary secures $41.9M contract for utility upgrades at Glen Canyon NPS. Project includes wastewater system improvements for Wahweap and Lone Rock areas in Arizona, meeting regulatory standards. Additional phases to revamp water systems also planned, funded through the Great American Outdoors Act. Work expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Perini Corp., a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced on Sept. 16, 2025, that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services Inc., was awarded a contract valued at approximately $41.9 million by the National Park Service for the repair of critical utility systems in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona.

The project consists of the design and construction of comprehensive upgrades to the wastewater infrastructure serving the Wahweap and Lone Rock developed areas.

The primary objective is to revitalize aging systems by replacing outdated components with modern materials and equipment, ensuring long-term reliability and environmental compliance.

The upgraded systems will be designed to meet or exceed the regulatory standards established by both the Arizona and Utah Departments of Environmental Quality, as well as all applicable state regulations.

The project scope includes cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining and repairs to existing sanitary sewer infrastructure; upgrades and replacements of septic systems, manholes and lift stations; replacement of the Glen Canyon Bridge force main; installation of backup generators for lift stations to enhance system resilience; and modernization of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, including local upgrades at Wahweap and Lone Rock and enhancements to the park-wide radio communication network.

Work is starting immediately, with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2027.

The park service has said that this is the first phase of the water infrastructure program at Glen Canyon, theconstructionbroadsheet.com reported.

A second phase will upgrade drinking water systems and include the construction of a new water well, water treatment plant, water storage tanks and water distribution system improvement.

That phase is in the pre-design and planning stage, theconstructionbroadsheet.com reported.

The park service has said both phases will receive funding through the Great American Outdoors Act National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund.

