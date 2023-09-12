With eight power ratings from 340 to 515 kW (456 to 690 hp), the new Perkins 2600 Series diesel engine will offer best-in-class power density, torque and fuel efficiency for heavy duty off-highway applications in higher regulated countries.

A key focus of the energy transition toward a lower-carbon future is the continued refinement of diesel engine designs to reduce fuel consumption, improve performance and prepare for the increased utilization of renewable fuels.

As part of its commitment to delivering smarter solutions, Perkins is announcing the development of the Perkins 2600 Series, a new 13-liter diesel engine platform designed to achieve best-in-class power density, torque and fuel efficiency for heavy duty off-highway applications.

Targeting applications in agriculture, construction and numerous other sectors, the new platform extends Perkins leadership in high-performing, mid-sized engines with eight power ratings from 340 to 515 kW (456 to 690 hp) offering up to 3,200 Nm of peak torque. Industrial open power units configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs also will be available from the factory to reduce installation and validation costs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

One Engine, Endless Possibilities

Perkins will offer 2600 Series engines configured to meet the emissions standards of higher regulated countries, such as EU Stage V, U.S. EPA Tier IV Final, China Non-road IV, Korea Stage V and Japan 2014, as well as versions for lesser regulated countries. The engines are compatible with renewable liquid fuels such as 100 percent hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO), B100 distilled Biodiesel, and up to B100 fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) standard biodiesel by working with your Perkins distributor. To preserve the performance and integrity of the engine while reducing the risk of downtime or failure, fuels must meet the specifications and characteristics described in official Perkins fluids guideline documents found on www.perkins.com.

Additionally, its core architecture supports the future development of spark-ignited natural-gas and hydrogen fuel capabilities.

To date, engineers have completed more than 20,000 hours of design validation on the 13-liter engine platform. It will be available for early OEM pilots in 2025, with commercial production scheduled to begin in 2026. It is ideally suited for dozens of off-highway applications, such as agriculture tractors, combines, harvesters, self-propelled sprayers; wheel and track loaders, excavators, dozers and other construction machinery; heavy lift trucks and other material-handling equipment; and large industrial pumps and compressors.

"As the off-highway industry advances toward a lower-carbon future, equipment manufacturers still face expectations for long-term productivity and reliability in the world's most demanding work environments," said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts.

"The new Perkins 2600 Series engine platform demonstrates how we're leveraging our experience, intelligence and commitment to help OEMs navigate the energy transition with power solutions that deliver exceptional performance on the work site."

New Era in Engine Performance

The Perkins 2600 Series showcases the company's commitment to innovations that support the success of customers by challenging traditional assumptions, as evidenced by the 82 patents granted to date across the entire engine platform.

It is designed to perform at altitudes of up to 12,000 ft., and in extreme ambient temperatures as high as 140 F and as low as minus 40 F with aids.

The engine supports quality, reliability and easier maintenance through numerous design enhancements, including the integration of components as well as a reduction in the number of leak joints by more than 45 percent. Together, the upgrades result in lower fluids consumption and extended oil and fuel filter service intervals as long as 1,000 hours, reducing operating costs and downtime.

2600 Series engines will offer telematics solutions enabling OEMs to collect, analyse, and integrate key engine performance data within a connected intelligent platform.

By modularizing and eliminating components, its architecture is space-protected to accommodate configuration adjustments anticipated for future tiers of emission standards in the United States and EU without relocating customer connection points. All eight power ratings for higher regulated markets will be available on a common core engine, enabling OEMs to reduce their inventory and integration costs. The combination of the all-new rear gear train, stiffer core architecture, and common rail fuel system reduces noise by up to 3 dB when compared with Perkins current 13-, 15- and single-turbo 18-liter engines.

For more information, visit www.perkins.com.

