Peter Miller to Serve as 56th NTEA Board Chair

Peter Miller, executive vice president of business development and sales at Pro-Tech Industries (LaVergne, Tenn.), was installed as 56th board chair of NTEA — The Association for the Work Truck Industry. He accepted the position from immediate past board chair Wm. Craig Bonham, vice president, commercial vehicle at Safe Fleet (Belton, Mo.), at NTEA's annual meeting, held in conjunction with The Work Truck Show 2020.

"I'm honored to accept the NTEA Board chair position and am excited to be part of the Association's powerful movement committed to furthering industry knowledge, growth and profitability," said Miller. "Together, we will advance relevant tools for the commercial vehicle community, advocate for mutually beneficial policies and keep moving the industry forward."

Miller joined Pro-Tech Industries more than 30 years ago. He served in various roles, including branch manager, vice president and president, before settling into his current position in 2016. He has a proven track record of industry experience, and serves as the main point of contact supporting customer groups in the transportation and work truck industries.

In 2014, Miller was elected to serve on NTEA's board and, for the last six years, has become heavily involved in committee work. In addition to his many contributions, he chaired the temporary Truck Equipment 101 Task Force in 2015 and the Finance & Investment Committee in 2017. He served as convention chair for the Education Committee in 2019.

2020–2021 NTEA Board

Also serving on the board's executive committee are First Vice Chair Jon Sievert of Douglas Dynamics Inc. (Cedar Rapids, Iowa); Second Vice Chair Tina Albright of TBEI Inc. (Lake Crystal, Minn.); and Third Vice Chair/Treasurer David J. Scheitlin of Auto Truck Group LLC (Roanoke, Ind.).

Distributor Directors

Calvin Geddings, Lee Transport Equipment Inc. (Columbia, S.C.)

Rod Hill, Utility Truck Equipment Inc. (Circleville, Ohio)

Teresa L. Miller, American Midwest Fleet Solutions (Lone Jack, Mo.)

Jason Ritchey, Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.)

Manufacturer Directors

M. Travis Eby, EBY Truck Bodies (M.H. EBY Inc.) (Blue Ball, Pa.)

Eric Jones, Onspot (North Vernon, Ind.)

Sean Moran, Stellar Industries Inc. (Garner, Iowa)

Ben Winter, Transfer Flow (Chico, Calif.)

Associate Director

Joe Curran, Peterbilt Motors Company (Denton, Texas)

50-Year Member Companies

During NTEA's Annual Meeting, the Association recognized three companies celebrating their 50th year of continuous membership.

Palmer Machine Works Inc. (Amory, Miss.)

RKI Inc. (Houston, Texas)

Truck Equipment Inc. (Des Moines, Iowa)

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.