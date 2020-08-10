Peterson Sponsors National Truck Driver Appreciation

Peterson Manufacturing is sponsoring the 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) with its new campaign, Shining the Light on America's Truck Drivers.

This year's ATA National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (America Trucking Associations) is Sep. 13 to 19, 2020, and takes on a special significance considering the crucial role truck drivers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivers goods and resources that people need, this week celebrates the 3.5 million professional men and women who not only deliver our goods safely, securely but keep our highways safe.

Summary of Program

For NTDAW, Peterson has donated $10,000 to help 10 truck drivers who have taken extraordinary steps to help navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of Peterson, the ATA will administer the program and provide the funds to the drivers, who they have selected on its behalf.

"National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important time for America to pay respect and thank all the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy's most demanding and important jobs," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president of industry affairs.

"These 3.5 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, they also keep our highways safe."

"We are excited to participate in this year's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. After all, so many drivers have gone above and beyond their typical jobs to make sure the important goods, such as food, medicines and other products that keep our economy going, are delivered on time," said Al Anderson, VP of sales and marketing, Peterson. "We are grateful for these men and women."

"We are proud of our industry truck drivers, and how they have supported our country during these uncertain times," said David Black, fleet business development manager. "We are happy to be able to give back to the industry with our Shining the Light on America's Truck Drivers campaign."

For more information, visit www.pmlights.com.

