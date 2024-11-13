The Pettibone Extendo 1536X telehandler offers high load capacity of 16,000 lbs with a baler attachment for pipe and pole handling. Featuring a powerful Deutz engine and X-Command telematics, it boasts advanced boom design, exceptional controllability, and efficient performance on rough terrain. Built for heavy-duty material handling, this telehandler combines strength with versatility for various industries.

Photo courtesy of Pettibone The Extendo 1536X features a two-section boom compromised of formed boom plates that offer greater strength while reducing weight. The boom design gives the telehandler a maximum load capacity of 16,000 lbs. with standard fork frames.

Pettibone has added the Extendo 1536X telehandler to its X-Series product lineup. In addition to providing heavy-duty material handling performance on construction job sites, the 1536X is designed to operate with a baler attachment for industries that routinely move pipe or poles.

The Extendo 1536X features a two-section boom compromised of formed boom plates that offer greater strength while reducing weight. The boom design gives the telehandler a maximum load capacity of 16,000 lbs. with standard fork frames. Even when extended to its maximum lift height of 36 ft., the machine can lift up to 13,000 lbs.

The 1536X is powered by a 120-hp Deutz TCD 3.6 Tier IV Final diesel engine. Mounted onto a side pod, the engine offers easy accessibility to components and daily service checks, while still allowing for exceptional curbside visibility and a ground clearance of 20 in. The telehandler has a 30-gal. fuel tank and comes standard with foam-filled tires.

For operators in the oil and gas market and utility industry, the 1536X offers a baler attachment, also commonly known as a pipe and pole grapple. The implement is designed specifically for stockyards and other pipe and pole handling applications. The machine delivers a maximum load capacity of 14,700 lbs. when equipped with the baler.

The Extendo 1536X comes standard with X-Command, a Pettibone telematics program that offers real-time access to machine data, saving time and money for equipment owners and service technicians.

Built on Pettibone's next-gen X-Series platform, the 1536X features an advanced boom design. Boom deflection is minimized for better control and accuracy when placing loads. Significant boom overlap provides smoother operation and reduces the contact forces on wear pads, thereby extending service life.

An external, bottom-mounted extend cylinder further reduces the load on wear pads by up to 50 percent. The cylinder location provides improved service access to internal boom components. Fastener-less wear pads also simplify service, and heavy-duty extension chains help to ensure stable boom functions.

Pettibone's tried-and-true hydraulic circuit delivers exceptional controllability and operating feel, while enhancing efficiency and cycle speeds. Cylinder cushioning dampens the end of strokes — both extending and retracting — to avoid the wear and tear of hard, jarring stops, while also helping to prevent the potential spilling of a load. The 1536X uses a single lift cylinder that improves operator sight lines and has twin hydraulic lines for tilt and auxiliary plumbing.

The drivetrain and axles are optimized to provide greater tractive effort with minimal tradeoff on top-end speed. A pintle-hitch mount adds versatility for towing. Built for use on rough terrain, the machine offers full-time 4-wheel-drive with a limited-slip front-axle differential. Tight-steer-angle capability provides an efficient turning radius. The Dana VDT12000 Powershift transmission offers three speeds, forward and reverse.

The Extendo operator cab maintains Pettibone's ergonomic seat, pedal, joystick and steering wheel positions, while optimizing line of sight in all directions. An analog/LCD gauge cluster comes standard, and an optional 7-in. digital display with an integrated backup camera is also available. The cab also offers enhanced climate control, flat bolt-in glass, a split-door design, an openable rear window, lockable storage under the seat and water-resistant components for easy interior washdown.

All-steel fuel and hydraulic tanks are built to resist damage, and the lockable fuel-fill is in a clean, accessible location. Options include solid tires, a sling hook for additional load security, a high-output LED lighting package and a variety of attachments.

For more information, visit www.gopettibone.com.

