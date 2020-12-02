The CreepDrive system from Poclain Hydraulics allows the Speed Swing to run high-flow hydraulic attachments while driving the machine at a slower independent travel speed on or off the rails.

Pettibone's do-it-all rail crane, the Speed Swing 445F, is now available with the CreepDrive system from Poclain Hydraulics. This optional feature allows the Speed Swing to run high-flow hydraulic attachments while driving the machine at a slower independent travel speed on or off the rails, according to the manufacturer.

The Poclain CreepDrive is a hydrostatic driveline motor that can be clutched. When the operator wishes to engage the CreepDrive, the Speed Swing's mechanical transmission is placed into neutral. A display interface is then used to raise and lower the engine RPMs, providing the necessary hydraulic flow — up to 33 gal. per minute — to run high-flow attachments. At the same time, the operator can control the CreepDrive with an integrated rocker pedal, which precisely travels the machine forward or backward at slower speeds of up to 2 miles per hour.

High-flow attachments compatible with a CreepDrive-enabled Speed Swing include snow blowers, power brooms and several others. The Speed Swing 445F also is available with dozens of attachments that do not require CreepDrive, including an adjustable V-type snowplow, tote boom, track-cleaning bucket, load bucket, hydraulic tool circuit, magnet package, 20-ft. extendable boom, fork frame and many more.

Most attachments can connect to the machine with a standard pin-on connection or ACS quick coupler.

The Speed Swing 445F provides 180-degree boom rotation. Its spacious, climate-controlled operator cab includes a digital IQAN display module, full instrumentation panel and precise, pilot-operated controls. Tinted safety glass and a rearview camera help ensure safe operation at all times.

For more information, call 800/467-3884, or visit www.gopettibone.com.