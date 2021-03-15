The Pettibone Traverse T1258X telehandler provides up to 70 in. of horizontal boom transfer, allowing operators to safely place loads at full lift height without needing to coordinate multiple boom functions, according to the manufacturer.

Pettibone offers a 10-ft. vertical mast tower that is compatible with its 12,000-lb.-capacity telehandlers — the Traverse T1258X and T1246X, and Extendo 1258X and 1246X.

Powered by standard auxiliary hydraulics, the tower provides 10 ft. of additional lift height for applications that require it. The tower mounts on a quick disconnect system, making it easy to swap in and out with other attachments.

The T1258X has a specified lift height of 58 ft. 6 in. and its landing height is identical. By contrast, traditional fixed boom pivots typically have a true landing height that is several feet less than the promoted lift height, as users must account for withdrawing the forks out of the load with enough rearward travel for the fork tips to clear the landing zone. The traversing boom allows for maximum forward reach of 47 ft. 10 in.

The telehandler is powered by a 117-hp Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier IV Final diesel engine and offers a max load capacity of 12,000 lbs. The engine is mounted on a side pod for easy service access while allowing enhanced curbside visibility.

The T1258X is built on Pettibone's next gen X-Series platform, delivering a combination of rugged dependability, user-friendly controls, and clear sightlines for jobsite visibility.

