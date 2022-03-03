Aaron Boyce

Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc. introduced Aaron Boyce as a business development manager with an emphasis on mining. Boyce will work with mining and aggregate customers in the western regions of the United States and Canada as well as niche clients across the United States.

With a vision to grow Philippi-Hagenbuch's footprint within the mining industry and expand annual sales and special products, Boyce will partner one-on-one with new and existing clients to provide the equipment and services they need to maximize the profitability of their operations.

"Learning about the unique condition of every mining operation is something I've always enjoyed," said Boyce. "I am excited to work alongside customers to examine how they are using their equipment and find innovative ways to maximize their productivity."

Boyce has had a lifelong interest in mining operations. He brings 21 years of industry experience to his role at Philippi-Hagenbuch and a broad, yet in-depth knowledge of the coal, aggregates, industrial minerals, precious metals and contract mining industries. His previous role was the director of business development and technical services for a contract mining company, where he was responsible for estimating costs of new projects as well as managing contracts and commercial terms for new customers and contract renewals. He also has experience supervising aerial surveying and inventory management programs.

"Aaron's well-rounded and practical experience aligns with our vision to provide customers with personalized equipment that will ultimately improve their day-to-day efficiency," said Josh Swank, Philippi-Hagenbuch vice president of sales and marketing. "He has the expertise to identify and implement customized solutions that are the hallmark of Philippi-Hagenbuch."

"I am confident that my new role will open up doors to use my skills and expertise to help solve the challenges that operations, maintenance and engineering managers face every day," Boyce said.

For more information visit www.philsystems.com.

