Two public officials, an express lanes project in Georgia and a bridge replacement effort in Louisiana took top honors July 16 at the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) 37th Annual Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) in Transportation Conference.

The ARTBA P3 Awards were presented in four categories:

Trailblazer of the Year: Stephen Brich, commissioner, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

This award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to, and consistently advocated for, the forward progress of transportation P3s.

Under Stephen Brich's visionary leadership, Virginia has expanded its successful P3 portfolio and set a national benchmark for using partnerships to tackle complex transportation challenges. Appointed VDOT Commissioner in 2018, Brich has overseen transformative projects including the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion, I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT), I-66 Outside the Beltway, I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension and I-95 Bi-Directional Express Lanes.

These assets will continue to improve mobility, safety and economic activity, while protecting taxpayer dollars. Overseeing a $20 billion P3 portfolio, Brich has drawn on three decades of experience in surface transportation to build a nationally recognized program known for flexibility, transparency and efficiency. His leadership has propelled Virginia to the forefront of modern infrastructure and inspired other states to reimagine the role of P3s alternative delivery in meeting 21st Century mobility demands.

Emerging Leader of the Year: Bryan Ledford, assistant chief engineer for alternative delivery and public private partnerships, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

This award is presented to a "rising star" who has already made significant contributions toward the advancement of transportation P3s in the United States.

In just two years with TDOT, Bryan Ledford has established himself as a rising force in the transportation P3 sector. He has helped shape Tennessee's approach to alternative delivery methods from the ground up with the launch of the state's first P3 endeavor — the I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes. Ten times larger than any previous TDOT initiative and reflecting the scale of the state's ambition, the project has already drawn national attention for its thoughtful structuring, transparent procurement process, proactive collaboration with industry and clear commitment to long-term public value. Its early progress reflects Ledford's ability to lead a team dedicated to delivering a complex, high-visibility package with clarity and focus.

Innovation of the Year: (Two Winners)

This award spotlights an idea within a P3 project that demonstrates how innovation helps provide value for users.

• I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Public-Private Partnership Project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD)

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project in southwest Louisiana leveraged innovative financial and technical solutions to replace a 1952-era, structurally deficient bridge on a key national corridor. Delivered as a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) P3, the project features a first-in-North America equity-sharing mechanism between LA DOTD and the developer team — Plenary Americas, Acciona and Sacyr — designed to reduce tolls or reinvest in regional improvements.

The project overcame major hurdles including adverse trends in materials costs, volatile interest rates and late-stage design changes, using innovative risk-sharing strategies to maintain affordability and avoid delays. With over $1.3 billion in Private Activity Bonds and $520 million in equity secured under challenging conditions, the project sets a new standard for collaborative P3 delivery and long-term public value in large-scale infrastructure investment.

• SR 400 Express Lanes/Metro Atlanta, Ga. for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)

The SR 400 Express Lanes Project introduced a groundbreaking approach to risk-sharing in the P3 space. Awarded in August 2024 to SR 400 Peach Partners — a consortium of ACS Infrastructure, Meridiam, Acciona Concesiones, Acciona Construction, Dragados and Parsons — the $4.6 billion DBFOM project will add 16 miles of new express lanes to a vital corridor in metro Atlanta that connects people, transit, goods and freight.

For the first time nationally, the project employed a two-step process to evaluate and mitigate NEPA-related risks tied to Alternative Technical Concepts (ATCs). By conducting a "Preliminary Re-Evaluation" during procurement and implementing a contractual cost-sharing mechanism, GDOT unlocked higher-value ATCs and increased private sector innovation. These innovations enabled the state to redirect $5 billion to other projects and secured $26 million in direct transit funding. The approach aligned state, user and developer interests — enhancing mobility, accelerating bus rapid transit access and setting a new national standard for maximizing ATC value in large-scale P3s.

Community Impact of the Year: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Public-Private Partnership Project for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD)

This award recognizes a project that provides economic, philanthropic, or humanitarian benefit to the public and an improved quality of life for the community and/or users of the asset.

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project will reconstruct a 5.5-mi. corridor connecting Lake Charles and Westlake in southwest Louisiana. Built before the interstate system, the existing bridge is deeply rooted in local culture, but its narrow lanes and steep grades pose safety risks and cannot accommodate today's traffic demands.

The new six-lane bridge will incorporate creative design elements that pay tribute to the original structure's heritage, while minimizing rail and property impacts. Delivered through a DBFOM model, the $2.1 billion construction contract was awarded to Calcasieu Bridge Partners — Plenary Americas, Acciona and Sacyr, with a total investment of $3.37 billion. The project reached financial close in August 2024, and when finished in 2031, the new bridge will honor the past while enhancing safety, regional mobility, and commerce.

