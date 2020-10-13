--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
PIRTEK Reading Road Aims to Grow Under New Ownership

Tue October 13, 2020 - Midwest Edition #21
Todd Cleveland
The Cincinnati metropolitan area is the fastest growing economic hub in the Midwest. Its commercial output is rapidly increasing, supported by equally fast population growth. As Ohio's largest city and the nation's 29th-largest metropolitan area, Cincinnati is home to a robust assortment of manufacturing companies. The region also is home to prominent construction, marine, recycling and scrap businesses.

Taking notice of the many potential customers in the area, and its growing industries, Todd and Wendy Cleveland recognized the importance of their local PIRTEK Service and Supply Center — PIRTEK Reading Road.

When looking for a new business venture, Todd and Wendy were drawn to the PIRTEK USA brand by what Todd describes as the "very specific service" that they offer. He explained that since PIRTEK provides maintenance, support and products to its customers, he believes it would be difficult for competitors to match them.

"I really like that PIRTEK is the ‘expert' in hydraulic and industrial hose repair," said Todd.

PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services at its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK USA team members are available 24/7 to provide on-site repairs to hydraulic and industrial hoses, due to the company's specially-equipped Mobile Service Vehicles.

PIRTEK has more than 400 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, including more than 92 in the United States.

Over the last couple of years, Todd has been in contact with the previous owner of PIRTEK Reading Road and has been planning his eventual purchase of the business. During that time, he has gathered information about the PIRTEK national accounts that are nearby — and will need his services. He also has set his sights on new customers.

Located at 3478 Hauck Rd. Suite E, in Cincinnati, Ohio, PIRTEK Reading Road is a Tier 1 business under PIRTEK's franchise structure. This requires a franchisee to have a full service and supply center staffed with six team members and at least two mobile service vehicles. PIRTEK's Tier 2 mobile option enables entrepreneurs to start a franchise at a lower point of entry.

Under Tier 2, a franchisee can keep the inventory in a small warehouse or storage facility and lease two vehicles. While Tier 2 owners are expected to advance to a Tier 1 location in three years, they also have the option of bypassing this step to open as a Tier 1 model from the beginning.

Since taking over PIRTEK Reading Road in early July, Todd and Wendy have spent the last couple of months getting acquainted with their employees and tailoring the business to fit their vision. Todd said that they have received "great support" from the PIRTEK USA management team. He is enjoying being a part of the PIRTEK USA family, and also likes the business-to-business aspect of the franchise.

Todd said that his goal is to exceed his customers' expectations.

"[I am] now in the business of selling the value of time and money, because the more a customer's equipment is down, the more earnings that they will lose," Todd said.

He said he understands that fixing a piece of equipment also is restoring cash flow related to that machine.

Todd and Wendy have a plan to grow the business and increase revenue by 50 percent in the first year.

For more information, visit pirtekusa.com.



