PIRTEK Rockville Owner Opens New Prince George's Location

David Entwistle’s new PIRTEK Service & Supply Center is located at 9213 Hampton Overlook, Capitol Heights, Md 20743.

Capitol Heights is a town in Prince George's County, Maryland, which is the namesake of David Entwistle's new PIRTEK Service & Supply Center. He has owned another successful location nearby - PIRTEK Rockville - since 2013.

Both of his storefronts are centrally located in the state, which makes it easier for his mobile technicians to reach customers throughout Maryland very quickly.

The area boasts booming transportation, warehousing and manufacturing companies, such as Posner Industries. There is a constant flow of commercial trucks and transport vehicles to be seen moving about the county.

The needs of these thriving industries have encouraged Entwistle to open his second location. His new PIRTEK Prince George's is located at 9213 Hampton Overlook, Capitol Heights, Md 20743.

The new location is opening as a Tier 1 business under PIRTEK's franchise structure. This requires a franchisee to have a full service and supply center staffed with six team members and at least two mobile service vehicles.

PIRTEK's Tier 2 mobile-only option enables entrepreneurs to start a franchise at a lower point of entry. Under Tier 2, a franchisee can keep the inventory in a small warehouse or storage facility and lease two vehicles. While Tier 2 owners are expected to advance to a Tier 1 location in three years, they also have the option of bypassing this step to open as a Tier 1 model from the beginning.

For Entwistle, the Tier 1 option suits his personality and his work philosophy perfectly. He is all about building relationships with his customers, and having a physical storefront allows him to be more involved.

According to Entwistle, "a lot of the customers like to know that they are talking to the owner. I like the fact that I get a chance to learn about our customers and get to know how we help their businesses to keep operating."

He enjoys being involved in all parts of the business, but adds that having a franchisor to lean on for guidance and support makes a huge difference.

"Owning a franchise gives you the flexibility to follow a proven system and also add your own business touches to become successful."

Entwistle's personable attitude translates to his employees, as well. He said he seeks out workers with a good personality, who are outgoing.

"A lot of guys can wrench, but we look for team members that will go above and beyond to be personable when they meet a customer onsite. People like to give business to people that are pleasant and helpful."

It seems that this friendly approach to business is working well for Entwistle, who has enjoyed success with his first location, and now is expanding.

"We have learned that you can get a hose anywhere but our service and attention to detail is what separates us from our competition. We continue to listen and learn what our customers' needs are, and that has gotten us repeat business."

He makes it his mission to improve his customers' day.

"Customers come to us with a problem and probably not in a good mood. If we can get their problem solved, and leave them in a better mood, we have done our job."

PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK USA team members are available 24/7 to provide onsite repairs to hydraulic and industrial hoses, thanks to the company's specially equipped mobile service vehicles. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, including more than 94 in the United States.

For more information, visit www.pirtekusa.com.