PIRTEK's Ken Adair Acquires South Philadelphia Location

Ken Adair

As the largest in Pennsylvania, the city of Philadelphia is home to a vast number of businesses, each in their respective industries.

These businesses require a lot of support to keep all of their hydraulic components operational. Ken Adair, a long-time PIRTEK franchisee based in Illinois, recently took over ownership of the PIRTEK South Philadelphia location. He offers a considerable amount of expertise in hydraulic service to the area.

Just like any other large city, Philly has a diversity of industries that use hydraulic power to get things constructed, manufactured, and kept moving. Some of the main economic contributors in the area are manufacturing, oil refining, food processing, construction and the creation of health care equipment. Nearby marine ports add the commercial shipping industry to the list.

Adair has had a successful 23-year career as a PIRTEK Franchisee so far and continues to grow. He launched his first service and supply center in the Chicago area more than two decades ago. Over the years, he has continuously added more locations, totaling five thriving businesses in and around the Windy City.

As of today, there is PIRTEK Bolingbrook, Gurnee, McKinley Park, O'Hare and South Holland.

These PIRTEK locations routinely win high honors at the company's annual awards ceremony for excellent performance. Ever the entrepreneur, Adair recently expanded his service area yet again by acquiring a pre-existing service center in southern Philadelphia.

PIRTEK South Philadelphia, located at 31 Industrial Highway, Essington, PA 19029, is positioned between Interstate I-95 and Industrial Hwy 291, close to the shores of the Delaware River. This location provides fast transit for mobile service vehicles to job sites throughout the city, as well as to the bustling ports where cargo ships dock for service.

Before its recent ownership change, the Philadelphia location had been providing convenient counter service as well as on-site mobile repairs. Adair has been steadily improving the store's operations, response time, team and inventory since he decided to take over in August of last year.

Adair's many years of experience with his Great Lakes locations will serve him well in his new area because the needs are similar, he said. Philadelphia shares many similarities with the Chicago area regarding economy and industry, and he anticipates many opportunities to gain customers who need hydraulic breakdown or preventative maintenance services.

Adair has a goal of steadily improving PIRTEK South Philadelphia, to reach a higher level of service for the businesses in the area and to hopefully add more locations to meet the growing need for industrial hydraulic hose sales, service, and repairs. Part of reaching that goal relies on having a solid team of technicians.

Adair said he seeks out employees who "have had experience around various machines and who are curious. Curious people ask ‘why' a lot and therefore tend to understand more. Having a good understanding helps solve problems better and faster."

He said he intends to leave no doubt in his customers' minds that his team will come through for them when they call for assistance.

For more information, visit www.pirtekusa.com.