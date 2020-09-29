--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Planet Underground Hosts Successful 'Roundtable Live!'

Tue September 29, 2020 - National Edition
AEM

The Roundtable Live! has drawn utility professionals to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more.
The Roundtable Live! has drawn utility professionals to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more.



The Utility Expo congratulated the Planet Underground team on another successful Roundtable Live! as it welcomes next year's event to The Utility Expo in Louisville.

"The Roundtable Live! is such a smart event for utility contractors to learn from each other," said John Rozum, The Utility Expo show director. "We can't wait to welcome it next year as part of The Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville as ‘The Jobsite — presented by Planet Underground.'"

The Roundtable Live! has drawn utility professionals to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more. This year, The Roundtable Live! was conducted with a focus on COVID-19 safety, including mask requirements and significantly upgraded cleaning and sanitation protocols.

The Planet Underground event will be a part of The Utility Expo starting in 2021. The Jobsite will expand on the one-of-a-kind peer-to-peer demo experience, tackling topics related to damage prevention including utility locating, vacuum excavation, directional drilling, sewer inspections, trench safety and safety best practices.

The next event will be Sept. 28 to 30, 2021.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Events Planet Underground The Utility Expo