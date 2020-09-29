Planet Underground Hosts Successful 'Roundtable Live!'

The Roundtable Live! has drawn utility professionals to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more.

The Utility Expo congratulated the Planet Underground team on another successful Roundtable Live! as it welcomes next year's event to The Utility Expo in Louisville.

"The Roundtable Live! is such a smart event for utility contractors to learn from each other," said John Rozum, The Utility Expo show director. "We can't wait to welcome it next year as part of The Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville as ‘The Jobsite — presented by Planet Underground.'"

The Roundtable Live! has drawn utility professionals to Manteno, Ill., just south of Chicago, for the past three years, demonstrating everything from potholing underground facilities, to staging cross bore demonstrations, to installing utility lines and more. This year, The Roundtable Live! was conducted with a focus on COVID-19 safety, including mask requirements and significantly upgraded cleaning and sanitation protocols.

The Planet Underground event will be a part of The Utility Expo starting in 2021. The Jobsite will expand on the one-of-a-kind peer-to-peer demo experience, tackling topics related to damage prevention including utility locating, vacuum excavation, directional drilling, sewer inspections, trench safety and safety best practices.

The next event will be Sept. 28 to 30, 2021.