    Plant Train in United States Delivers Two Material Specifications

    Plant train in the US processes limestone with different specifications for Alabama and Florida. Kleemann's solution includes a mobile impact crusher and two scalpers to meet regulations. The efficient system ensures low fuel consumption and user-friendly operation. Mohawk Valley Mining praises Kleemann for simplifying their work and ensuring long-term success.

    October 1, 2025 - National Edition

    Wirtgen


    The mobile solutions from Kleemann make Mohawk Valley Mining’s work much easier and tick all the boxes when it comes to the company’s particular needs.
    Wirtgen/Kleemann photo
    A Mobirex MR 110i Evo2 mobile impact crusher and two scalpers from Kleemann process quarried limestone. The task they face here is the simultaneous production of material with different specifications to meet local regulations in Alabama and Florida.

    Custom Solution for Two Different Material Specifications

    Alabama and Florida have different specifications when it comes to the grain size and composition of the processed material for road construction. The location of the Mohawk Valley Mining quarry in the border region of two federal states sets the company the task of fulfilling all the specified requirements. The two scalpers — a Mobiscreen MSS 802i Evo and a Mobiscreen MS 15 Z — produce the material that meets Florida's specifications. The oversize grain screened out here is then run through the Mobirex MR 110i Evo2 impact crusher to make it compliant with the specifications for Alabama.

    "This is a very unusual situation," said Joey Rutkowski, CEO of Mohawk Valley Mining, "which made it all the more important for us that we found Kleemann and the experts who could work with us on solving our problem."

    Through the combination of a Mobirex MR 110i Evo2 mobile impact crusher with two scalpers, a new Mobiscreen MSS 802i Evo and its predecessor, a MS 15 Z, purchased as a used machine, Mohawk Valley Mining now has the reliable plant train it needs for processing the challenging limestone material.

    Focus on Efficiency, User-Friendliness

    Another important cost factor is the low fuel consumption of the entire plant train. The company also was impressed by the short training and familiarization period required for its employees, who had no previous experience from working with such machines.

    "The crushing plant's Spective operating concept is really intuitive. That saves time and minimizes mistakes," said Rutkowski.

    He also sees the simple handling concept reflected in the numerous well-thought-out details, the good accessibility of all components and the automatic mode of the MSS 802i Evo, with which all belt conveyors can be folded in or out in the correct sequence at the push of a button.

    Long-Term Partnership, Sustainable Success

    The mobile solutions from Kleemann make Mohawk Valley Mining's work much easier and tick all the boxes when it comes to the company's particular needs.

    "Our collaboration with Kleemann gives us confidence that we will be successful here in the long term," said Rutkowski. "We are definitely on the right track."

    For more information, visit wirtgen-group.com

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

