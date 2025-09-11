Port City's $300 million Mobile Arena is under construction to revamp live entertainment in the Gulf Coast. The versatile venue will host various events and support the city's tourism industry. With a focus on Mardi Gras events, the arena will accommodate a range of activities. The project is on schedule, aiming to be a vibrant entertainment destination.

Poised to become a destination for live entertainment on the Gulf Coast, the Port City's $300 million Mobile Arena is beginning to rise from the ground.

"The best view of the project is right outside the window of my office, and the progress being made every day is very impressive," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "Right now, we're seeing a steady stream of steel beams being delivered and set in place. Knowing we've hit vertical construction is a great feeling."

Stimpson said having a high-quality entertainment venue capable of bringing in top performers not only improves the quality of life for Mobilians but also supports the city's growing tourism industry.

"I have no doubt that people coming to see shows and sporting events at Mobile Arena will also support local restaurants, hotels and other businesses, particularly in the downtown area. What makes the venue unique is that it was designed with Mardi Gras in mind. It will be able to host carnival events of all sizes. With the large arena space, as well as a Grand Hall area, there are layout options available that could accommodate a variety of events, large and small."

Stimpson noted the former Civic Center complex served local citizens well for decades, but the time had come to start a new chapter.

"The facility had increasingly expensive maintenance needs and a dated design that prevented it from hosting many modern touring acts. For those and other reasons, it was a financial drain on the city for decades, losing roughly $2 million every year leading up to the start of demolition last summer.

"This is something that city leaders have been discussing for years, and our administration explored several ideas and concepts before finding one that seemed to check all the boxes. We engaged stakeholders from across the community and compared the costs of renovation versus new construction. Eventually, it became clear that building a new venue was the best use of taxpayer dollars."

Stimpson said Mobile Arena will be extremely versatile.

"The 10,000 seats can be reconfigured into various arrangements to accommodate larger or smaller events. It's also designed to support an ice rink and all kinds of sporting events and performances. This allows for endless possibilities when it comes to booking shows."

The mayor applauded the team assembled to carry out the project, calling it second to none.

"By partnering with Oak View Group (OVG) during the design phase, we were also able to tap into their experience to create a space designed to meet the needs of modern touring acts and provide the kinds of experiences patrons expect at a world-class venue.

"Volkert Inc. has also done a wonderful job managing this project for us. They've been instrumental in keeping everything on budget and on schedule."

Stimpson praised the contractor and architect for their contributions, as well.

"B.L. Harbert deserves recognition for the work they are currently doing on the site. They are a great company that's familiar with Alabama and Mobile. Goodwyn Mills Cawood, in conjunction with Populous, came up with an amazing and dynamic design."

According to B.L. Harbert International senior project manager John Sandoval, the main concern for crews is the project timeline; however, they have no intention of missing their deadline.

"Our team is committed to taking a proactive approach to overcoming challenges and obstacles as they arise. We're confident we can deliver this project on schedule."

Currently, more than 600 drilled displacement piles have been completed, and concrete foundations work is well under way. In addition, mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors are working on the underground rough-in. There are approximately 80 workers on site daily.

Sandoval explained how the steel erection process starts at the fabrication shop, where steel members are cut, shaped and shipped to the job site.

"The order in which the steel members are fabricated is critical. Level 2 steel can't be installed until Level 1 steel is complete; therefore, fabrication and shipping sequences must align with the construction schedule."

Not surprisingly, the forecast is continuously monitored.

"When building in a coastal climate, frequent tropical rain and lightning delays can impact bringing the building out of the ground," said Sandoval. "We have experienced some weather impacts that have slowed the site work progress, but our team continues to push through these challenges to keep the project moving forward."

The building structure is made of steel and concrete. The exterior will be a combination of brick, metal panels and curtain wall. A variety of heavy machinery is required to complete the work.

"The largest piece of equipment on the job is a 999 Manitowoc crane," said Sandoval. "The boom of this crane is visible from the interstate when driving past the job site."

Approximately 80,000 cu. yds. of material will be moved on the project. There was minimal excavation, as the site prep work was performed by the contractor who demolished the previous Civic Center.

Demolition of that space began in August 2024 and was completed this past March.

"The scope of work included the complete demolition of the existing auditorium, theater and expo hall down to, and including, the foundation pile caps," said Sam Matheny, Volkert Inc. project manager. "Select utility removal, temporary drainage structures and grading for drainage were also necessary to make way for the construction of Mobile Arena."

Prior to the structures coming down, Sabre Demolition had to remove and properly dispose of asbestos-containing materials. Crews on site also had to relocate two pieces of artwork measuring 16 ft. long, 45 ft. wide and weighing an estimated 58 tons each.

"The contract required the protection, removal and transportation of priceless 16-foot by 44-foot mosaic tile murals installed in the auditorium when it was constructed in 1964," said Matheny. "Titled Mardi Gras and Circus, these mosaic masterpieces were the last murals Conrad Albrizio completed before his death in the early 1970s."

Because the Civic Center was located in a historic district residential neighborhood, extra care had to be taken. Demolition had to be performed with specialized machinery to minimize vibration that could damage or impact surrounding homes and buildings.

The current phase of construction is the result of years of planning and discussions, but for Stimpson, it's just the beginning.

"Mobile Arena is attracting a lot of attention, because it's one of the biggest individual projects the city has ever undertaken, but there's the potential for much more to happen on the 22-acre site. The master plan includes spaces for retail, office, residential and hotel developments in the future."  CEG

