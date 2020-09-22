--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Potain Recognizes North American Dealers for Offering Training, NCCCO Certification for Self-Erecting Tower Crane Operators

Tue September 22, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc

Operators Adam Boozel and Nick Knepp, of David M. Maines & Associates Inc., attended Stephenson Equipment’s training and became NCCCO-certified operators in April. They are pictured in front of the company’s new Igo T 130 that will be working in its roofing division.
Operators Adam Boozel and Nick Knepp, of David M. Maines & Associates Inc., attended Stephenson Equipment’s training and became NCCCO-certified operators in April. They are pictured in front of the company’s new Igo T 130 that will be working in its roofing division.
Operators Adam Boozel and Nick Knepp, of David M. Maines & Associates Inc., attended Stephenson Equipment’s training and became NCCCO-certified operators in April. They are pictured in front of the company’s new Igo T 130 that will be working in its roofing division. The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) is a nationally-recognized certification program designed to ensure that employees working with load handling equipment are well trained and qualified to perform their jobs.


Manitowoc is honoring 12 Potain dealers for their dedication in providing NCCCO training and certification for self-erecting tower cranes for the industry.

Daiane Quinlan, Potain's North American sales director, said that these training programs are crucial for Potain to maintain its high standards when servicing customers, as the self-erecting crane market and demand grows strongly in the region.

"We're really pleased to see our U.S. dealers offering tower crane operator certification programs in their own facility or through a third-party partnership," Quinlan said. "Any new customer should find a turnkey solution from the Potain dealership network."

One of the companies praised was the Harrisburg, Pa.-based dealer Stephenson Equipment, which has been providing NCCCO certifications to customers for over 10 years.

"On today's construction site, NCCCO certification is not only important, it's a requirement," said Chad Jacobs, a tower crane specialist at Stephenson Equipment. "It has allowed us to provide full service for our customers with the most advanced lift machinery and also fully train their employees."

The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) is a nationally-recognized certification program designed to ensure that employees working with load handling equipment are well trained and qualified to perform their jobs.

For more information on the training programs, operators should contact their local Potain accredited dealer. Below is a list of local dealers in the Unites States:

Potain dealers with NCCCO training and practical facilities:

  • All State Crane and Rigging
  • Rocky Mountain Crane
  • Stephenson Equipment
  • Tipton Crane

Potain dealers that offer NCCCO training at third-party facilities:

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

All State Crane and Rigging Awards Bigge Crane and Rigging Compass Equipment Inc. Cranes Leavitt Machinery Manitowoc National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) NCCCO Potain RMS Cranes Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Select Crane Sales Shawmut Equipment Stephenson Equipment, Inc. Tipton Crane LLC Tower Cranes