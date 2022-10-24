The Potain MR 229 is the first luffing jib crane from the company to come equipped with the new Potain CONNECT telematics system. This user-friendly, intuitive solution gives owners greater control and insight into their cranes, offering seamless integration of remote diagnostics, advanced analytics, and fleet management to boost uptime and machine utilization, according to the manufacturer.

Visitors to bauma 2022 saw the design and technology upgrades that will roll out to the Potain range of luffing jib tower cranes as Manitowoc introduced the first in a new generation, the MR 229.

The new MR 229 is the first Potain luffing jib crane to feature Manitowoc's Crane Control System (CCS), the popular control command system that already features on all Potain hammerhead cranes.

Compliant with the latest and upcoming standards, CCS maximizes lifting performance, increases flexibility on the job site, improves ergonomics for the crane operator and decreases commissioning times. Its features include the ability to activate Potain Plus quickly and easily from the cab via joystick control.

Potain Plus is the company's technology that maximizes load curves for cranes while optimizing lift speeds, delivering unbeatable productivity.

In addition, the Potain MR 229 is the first luffing jib crane from the company to come equipped with the new Potain CONNECT telematics system. This user-friendly, intuitive solution gives owners greater control and insight into their cranes, offering seamless integration of remote diagnostics, advanced analytics, and fleet management to boost uptime and machine utilization, according to the manufacturer.

Easiest Installation to Date

Assembling the crane on-site has been streamlined, with the MR 229 offering reduced windvane spans for easier installation on constrained job sites. The out-of-service radius is between 33 and 39 ft., approximately 16 to 33 ft. less than equivalent cranes in this category. There's also a new design for the luffing mechanism for improved assembly while an integrated basket is built-in to the jib end, for more secure installation, inspection, and maintenance. Once assembled, maximum capacity for the new crane is 15 ton and it can be fitted with up to 180 ft. of jib. The crane offers excellent strength along the load chart and at its 180 ft. jib end has a capacity of 3 tons.

Lifting power comes from a choice of hoists, including the 110 HPL 35 from the High-Performance Lifting range, capable of reaching speeds of up to 680 ft./minute.

Operator productivity is a key focus, with the proven and popular Ultra View cab offering panoramic visibility and exceptional comfort. Its ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue, allowing optimal productivity on the jobsite. From the seat, all controls are accessible directly from the joysticks for minimum effort, with the jog dial allowing easy navigation and menu selection from the CCS screen.

For operations requiring closer control, the speed limiter gives increased precision by recalibrating controls so bigger joystick movements deliver restricted responses from the mechanisms. The speed limiter can be adjusted in increments of 25 percent and is a great feature for operations where high accuracy is required. Operators can also customize the controls to their own liking, setting pre-defined speeds and dynamism of movements to suit their preferences.

"We are excited to bring this first model in the new generation of Potain luffing jib cranes to market, offering customers the benefits of greater performance, efficiency, and flexibility. It is a preview of many more great things to come from our Potain line of luffing jib cranes," said Thibaut Le Besnerais, vice president of brand and product management, tower cranes, at Manitowoc.

