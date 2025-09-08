Power Curbers Companies has acquired Miller Formless Systems, enhancing their range of concrete paving solutions. The merger aims to improve operational efficiencies, expand product offerings, and strengthen customer support globally. This strategic move underscores a shared commitment to quality and customer success in the construction industry.

Power Curbers Companies announced the acquisition of Miller Formless Systems.

The acquisition was finalized on August 29, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the continued growth of both organizations.

Founded in 1970, Miller Formless has a long history of manufacturing slipform machines that have served contractors worldwide. By joining forces with Power Curbers Companies, home to the Power Curbers, Power Pavers and Anvil American brands, this acquisition strengthens the combined company's market leadership, expands product offerings and enhances service and support for customers worldwide.

Miller Formless will continue to operate under its own brand name. Power Curbers Companies remains committed to preserving the company's legacy while introducing operational efficiencies that will benefit customers in the areas of machine delivery, parts availability and after-sales support, according to Power Curbers.

"This acquisition represents more than just growth- it's about uniting two businesses that share a deep commitment to quality and customer success," said Stephen Bullock, president of Power Curbers Companies. "Miller Formless has been a trusted name in the industry for over five decades, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward while offering an even greater range of solutions to contractors."

Together, Power Curbers, Power Pavers, Anvil American and Miller Formless will now provide contractors with a comprehensive lineup of concrete paving solutions, from extruded curb machines to mainline highway pavers.

"We're thrilled to couple the 5700-D multi-purpose machine, the compact M1000 and the M8800 barrier machine, giving contractors an unmatched lineup of machines designed to meet a wide range of project needs," said Bullock.

Whether customers are looking for new equipment, exploring product line options or seeking guidance on the right machine for their project, they can contact either company directly.

"We are building a stronger, more innovative company with this acquisition," Bullock said. "By joining our resources and expertise, we can deliver better service, more product choices and long-term benefits for our customers."

For more information, visit www.powercurbers.com

