Felipe Ortega

Powerscreen, a provider of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, has announced that Felipe Ortega has been appointed as regional sales manager, covering the South America region.

Ortega is a civil and industrial engineer and is an expert in developing marketing strategies for crushing and screening equipment in the mining and construction industries.

He has spent the last 10 years working in roles of increasing responsibility with long standing Powerscreen dealer Komatsu Chile. During that time, he developed an excellent technical understanding of the equipment, understood the competitive landscape and built strong relationships with many customers, according t to the manufacturer.

After initially specializing in supporting customers' crushing and screening processes, he migrated to the commercial area of Komatsu Chile as product manager — Powerscreen, developing and implementing sales strategies for Komatsu's commercial departments.

Based in Santiago, Chile, Ortega will now support growth plans for all Powerscreen dealers across South America by sharing best practices, training and a very strong connection with the factory.

According to Joe Cassidy, international sales manager, "Many within the Powerscreen team have already worked closely with Felipe during his 10 years as a dealer and his passion for the Powerscreen brand and equipment has always been very clear.

"This is an important strategic appointment for Powerscreen as we know the South American area has huge growth potential and having a strong, driving presence within the region can only accelerate the growth which has already begun."

Ortega can be contacted at [email protected]

For more information on Powerscreen, visit www.powerscreen.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

