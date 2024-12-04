Powerscreen Crushing & Screening has expanded into Michigan, offering equipment, spare parts, and service support to customers. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company aims to provide high-quality service and products to meet the varied needs of customers in the region.

Photo courtesy of Powerscreen (L-R) are Owen Smyth, Powerscreen sales director; Alan Coalter, president and owner of Powerscreen Crushing & Screening; and Jon Mark Davidson, Powerscreen sales manager.

Powerscreen Crushing & Screening, providing equipment for the aggregate and recycling industries, has officially expanded its territory to Michigan, adding to its current reach across Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kansas and Missouri. The expansion took effect in July and marks an important development for both Powerscreen and its customers.

Photo courtesy of Powerscreen

Alongside its full suite of Powerscreen products, the dealership will provide genuine spare parts and direct service support from experienced engineers, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality service and swift maintenance solutions. This new territory fills a critical gap for Powerscreen Crushing & Screening by offering end customers in Michigan access to a robust line of heavy-duty equipment and reliable after-sales support.

The dealership's team of seasoned engineers is ready to assist with machine commissioning, maintenance and parts replacement, ensuring that customers receive timely service for all their equipment needs. The company aims to foster strong relationships with Michigan customers by extending its reputation for excellence across neighboring states into Michigan, according to the company.

Alan Coalter, owner of Powerscreen Crushing & Screening, shared his excitement about the expansion.

"This year we are celebrating 40 years in business, and we are continuously looking for new ways to grow and evolve," he said.

The company was founded four decades ago and operates branches in Louisville, Ky.; Nashville, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Indianapolis, Ind., demonstrating its extensive regional footprint and expertise in the field.

Powerscreen Crushing & Screening has built its reputation on a strong commitment to customer support, and this addition of Michigan as an exclusive territory further exemplifies this dedication.

Photo courtesy of Powerscreen

The dealership carries several other lines, including EvoQuip, ProStack, Terex Cedarapids, Terex Washing Systems, MDS and Magna, alongside Powerscreen. This diverse portfolio enables the dealership to meet a wide range of customer needs, from crushing and screening to material handling and washing.

"Powerscreen Crushing & Screening does a fantastic job, and we are delighted to have them onboard as our exclusive dealer for the state of Michigan," said Owen Smyth, Powerscreen sales director.

With this new territory, Powerscreen aims to expand its presence while providing Michigan customers with dedicated support.

"We look forward to representing the Powerscreen brand in Michigan and believe our existing experience and infrastructure in neighboring states will allow us to hit the ground running," said Coalter. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

