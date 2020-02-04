--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Powerscreen Exhibits Three Machines at ConExpo 2020

Tue February 04, 2020 - National Edition
Powerscreen


As well as a showcase of digital technology, three machines will be on display: Powerscreen Premiertrak 600XL jaw crusher, the Powerscreen Chieftain 1700X Hybrid screen and a PowerscreenCT75R tracked radial stockpiling conveyor.
The 16 by 5 ft. (4.8 by 1.5 m) Chieftain 1700X Hybrid maintains the screenbox size and mesh of the current Chieftain 1700, but with increased screening force and with an increased screening angle. The diesel-hydraulic and diesel-electric variants of the Premiertrak 600 jaw crusher have been designed to deliver maximum production and performance while increasing uptime and lowering running costs. The mobility and flexibility of Powerscreen CT75R tracked radial conveyors reduces/eliminates the use of a wheel loader on site as well as significantly reducing fuel, labor and maintenance costs.

Powerscreen, one of the world's leading providers of mobile crushing and screening equipment, will attend ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. Powerscreen will be exhibiting on booth #S5118 in the outdoor Silver Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 10 to 14, 2020. As well as a showcase of digital technology, three machines will be on display: Powerscreen Premiertrak 600XL jaw crusher, the Powerscreen Chieftain 1700X Hybrid screen and a PowerscreenCT75R tracked radial stockpiling conveyor.

Commenting on the forthcoming line up at ConExpo, Sean Loughran, Powerscreen global product line director, said, "ConExpo is one of the key shows in the North American calendar and is the perfect platform for us to showcase our new innovations and products to the market. We have been making strides in recent years with our digital technology and will have something special on the stand to showcase our offerings. Powerscreen staff and distributors are looking forward to meeting with customers to discuss the features and benefits of our extensive product portfolio."

Powerscreen have been making major developments with digital offerings in recent years with its Pulse Telematics System and OMNI — a safety solution that was launched early 2019.

Chieftain 1700X Hybrid

The Chieftain 1700X Hybrid boasts a highly aggressive screenbox with a 2/4 bearing drive system and improved screening angle.

The 16 by 5 ft. (4.8 by 1.5 m) screenbox maintains the screenbox size and mesh of the current Chieftain 1700, but with increased screening force and with an increased screening angle.

A number of other plant changes also have been implemented, such as changing the way the fines conveyor is suspended for easier transport as well as self-tensioning side conveyor sealing rubber and feed-boot improvements for quicker setup and lower running speed for reduced fuel usage without compromising power.

The three-deck machine is available with a hydraulically folding extended auxiliary conveyor, complete with a transfer conveyor that allows easy re-circulation with the entire range of Powerscreen crushing machines. Alternatively with a quick valve change the conveyor can run in reverse, effectively turning the machine into a two-deck screen, allowing maximum versatility with a single plant.

The Powerscreen Hybrid option gives customers an alternative energy source, letting them choose which fuel to use depending on cost, location and availability. This option will be of special interest for customers in areas where electricity is more cost effective than diesel fuel and on sites where electricity is the preferred energy source. Powerscreen Hybrid machines are fitted with an additional electric/hydraulic drive system which can be connected to an external electricity supply once the machine has been setup onsite.

Premiertrak 600XL

First launched at Hillhead 2018, the Preimertrak 600XL jaw crusher has proven to be a popular choice in large quarrying operations due to the strength and durability of its XL feeder. In particular, this machine excels in applications where hard rock may be present and where large tonnages required, according to the manufacturer.

The diesel-hydraulic and diesel-electric variants of the Premiertrak 600 jaw crusher have been designed to deliver maximum production and performance while increasing uptime and lowering running costs. The high capacity jaw is fed by an elongated vibrating grizzly feeder with variable speed control and an independent pre-screen to maximize removal of fine material, extending the wear life of jaw plates within the crusher chamber. The bypass chute also is fitted with wear-resistant liners as standard and incorporates an adjustable five-position deflector plate to divert material to either the product or side conveyors.

The machine control system incorporates a modern interface with intuitive graphics and high resolution display for ease of operation. This is further enhanced with the automatic start/stop functionality, enhanced diagnostic capability and straightforward machine adjustments. The speed of jaw crusher on the Premiertrak 600 can be varied to suit the application and therefore optimize performance. In addition to this, the hydraulic system has been designed and configured to increase uptime and fuel efficiency.

The Premiertrak 600E electric variant is equipped with an over-size genset sufficient to run another plant (it successfully powers the large Powerscreen Warrior 1400XE heavy duty scalping screen) and additionally can be powered from a mains source, which substantially decreases the running costs and environmental impact.

CT75R

The CT75R tracked radial conveyor is the ultimate stockpiling solution for any crushing and screening operation. The mobility and flexibility of Powerscreen tracked radial conveyors reduces/eliminates the use of a wheel loader on site as well as significantly reducing fuel, labor and maintenance costs.

This machine has the versatility to cater for a large number of material handling applications, complete with a range of additional options to meet the individual needs of each customer. Options include: overband magnet, dust suppression solutions and radio remote to start/stop the feeder and raise/lower the discharge conveyor. The CT75R can be easily transported using a low loader or packed in to a container for shipping.

For more information, visit www.powerscreen.com.



