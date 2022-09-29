Powerscreen — a leading provider of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment will attend bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. The rescheduled tradeshow will take place on Oct. 24 to 30 at the Messe München trade fair centre.

Alongside its German distributors Kölsch and Christophel, Powerscreen will be based out of Booth FN. 1024/1 at the outdoor area of the exhibition.

Joe Cassidy, Powerscreen international sales director, said, "We are delighted to be participating in this year's bauma with our strategic partners Kölsch and Christophel. Both companies have been representing the Powerscreen brand for many years and offer an extremely professional service to end users of our equipment across the country. We are strongly committed to the German market and look forward to continued success and growth in the region."

Jürgen Kölsch GmbH is a family run business with more than 20 years industry experience. Whether it's a new machine, a rental or used equipment, it offers tailormade solutions to meet the exact needs of its customers, the company said. The company prides itself on aftermarket support and has an extensive service and parts offering, which spans across southern Germany.

Sean McCusker, manging director at Kölsch, said, "We are pleased to welcome our customers back to bauma and look forward to showcasing the latest equipment from the various OEMs that we represent."

For almost four decades, C. Christophel GmbH is another family-owned business that customers in Germany can rely on. As one of the largest dealers in the industry, the company from Lübeck offers reliable mobile equipment solutions for mining and recycling applications. It counts on innovative solutions to achieve optimum results — whether it be at the quarry face or in the sand & gravel pit. At the same time, considering shortage and protection of raw materials, recycling of minerals and organics is of great importance to their business. In both industries, the Hanseatic dealer has established great passion for efficient processing.

Rüdiger Christophel, Christophel CEO, said, "We rely on comprehensive and honest advice to enable our customers leading their projects to success. Our experience has shown: honesty and quality is key to best results."

The machine line-up at Booth FN. 1024/1 will include the high-performance Powerscreen Premiertrak 330 jaw crusher and the Chieftain 1700X 3 deck incline screen.

The Premiertrak 330 boasts a two-piece grizzly feeder, which allows better material flow towards the chamber. User benefits include track mobility for a quick set-up time, and variable crusher speed that allows the operator to fine tune the machine and maximize output.

The Powerscreen Chieftain 1700X is a mid-sized tracked mobile screen aimed at end users requiring high volumes of finished products in applications including topsoil, coal, crushed stone, recycling, iron ore, sand and gravel. User benefits include a quick set-up time, drop down tail conveyor and the four bearing screenbox with the ability to switch to a two bearing setup in less than 3 hours, making the Chieftain 1700X one of the most versatile units of its size on the market, according to the manufacturer.

