Powerscreen will showcase innovative solutions at AGG1 Expo, featuring the Trakpactor 480SR impact crusher for versatile material processing and the 1300X Maxtrak cone crusher for enhanced secondary crushing. Visit booth 1715 at World of Asphalt 2025 for a firsthand look.

Powerscreen photo The new Powerscreen 1300X Maxtrak cone crusher is an advanced secondary crusher designed to deliver excellent cubicity, throughput, and high reduction ratios, according to Powerscreen.

Attending the AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo in St. Louis, Mo., is an unmissable opportunity for professionals in the aggregates and construction industries. As North America's premier event for aggregates, AGG1 brings together leading manufacturers, industry experts and innovative equipment to help businesses optimize their material processing operations.

The Powerscreen's exhibit will showcase innovative solutions designed to improve efficiency, productivity and overall operational success. Notably, the Trakpactor 480SR impact crusher and the 1300X Maxtrak cone crusher stand out as key innovations.

Trakpactor 480SR Impact Crusher: High Impact Crushing

The Powerscreen Trakpactor 480SR is a powerful, next-generation impact crusher designed for processing primary and secondary materials. It excels in crushing natural rock, asphalt and construction and demolition waste, making it a versatile solution for a variety of applications, according to Powerscreen.

Key features include a large feed hopper with a vibrating grizzly feeder, which ensures a smooth and continuous flow of material to the crusher, reducing wear and maximizing efficiency. Load sensing technology prevents unnecessary strain on the machine, while an innovative recirculating conveyor enhances material processing and output quality. The fully detachable SR section, along with the slewing recirculating conveyor, makes the machine highly transportable and easy to set up at job sites.

For businesses looking to enhance their material processing capabilities with a machine that prioritizes efficiency, mobility and high-performance crushing, the Trakpactor 480SR is an ideal choice, according to Powerscreen.

1300X Maxtrak Cone Crusher: Redefining Secondary Crushing

The new Powerscreen 1300X Maxtrak cone crusher is an advanced secondary crusher designed to deliver excellent cubicity, throughput, and high reduction ratios, according to Powerscreen. It is a step up from its predecessor, the 1300 Maxtrak, offering enhanced performance and new features that make it an indispensable tool for aggregate production and mining applications.

Built with industry-leading crusher technology, the 1300X Maxtrak ensures optimal efficiency and consistent product shape, according to Powescreen. Its ability to accept clean all-in feed eliminates the need for pre-screening, saving time and operational costs. This machine is designed for high productivity while maintaining fuel efficiency, making it a smart investment for companies looking to maximize their output while keeping expenses under control, said the manufacturer.

Powerscreen will be exhibiting at booth 1715 at World of Asphalt 2025.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

