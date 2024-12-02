Powerscreen inducted Gerry Quinn, Terry McNally, Gerry Kelly, and Dermot Corrigan into its Hall of Fame for their exceptional contributions and dedication. Collectively, the four members brought over 160 years of service to Powerscreen, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation within the company.

Photo courtesy of Powerscreen (L-R) are Gerry Quinn, Gerry Kelly, Dermot Corrigan and Terry McNally.

Powerscreen, providers of mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment, recently welcomed Gerry Quinn, Terry McNally, Gerry Kelly and Dermot Corrigan — four of its local legends — into the brand's Hall of Fame.

Launched at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, the Powerscreen Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development and success of the Powerscreen brand worldwide. This year's inductees are four former team members, who between them accumulated an impressive total of more than 160 years' service during their careers with Powerscreen.

Gerry Quinn

Gerry Quinn started his Powerscreen journey in the early 1980s and has travelled the world to support the Powerscreen distribution network and customers. As a familiar and friendly face on the Technical Helpdesk, his deep knowledge and approachable manner earned him the respect and gratitude of colleagues and customers around the globe.

His contributions went beyond technical support — Quinn became a cornerstone of the Powerscreen community, embodying values of reliability, service and personal connections.

Terry McNally

Terry McNally dedicated an impressive 40 years of service to Powerscreen, a tenure marked by hard work and commitment to the brand. Though McNally officially concluded his journey with Powerscreen in 2012, his impact continues to resonate strongly, being held in the highest regard by his colleagues — many of whom are still part of the team at Powerscreen's global manufacturing centre of excellence in Dungannon.

McNally's legacy lives on through the relationships he built, the knowledge he imparted and the standards of excellence he set.

Gerry Kelly

Gerry Kelly's retirement in 2021 marked the end of an extraordinary 41-year career with Powerscreen. In his role as warranty manager, Kelly became a trusted pillar of support for Powerscreen distributors around the world, consistently offering expert guidance and ensuring customer satisfaction across diverse markets.

Known for his professionalism and deep knowledge, Kelly earned a reputation as the "fairest" and "most patient" team member to ever represent the Powerscreen brand. His calm and thoughtful approach to every situation, whether resolving complex warranty issues or assisting with technical challenges, along with his ability to provide practical solutions was central to his success and set a standard for others to follow.

Dermot Corrigan

Dermot Corrigan's association with Powerscreen began in 1968 when he joined during its early days, when it was still known as Ulster Plant. One of his standout achievements was his role in the MK1/PC100 restoration project, a landmark initiative completed in the winter of 2005/2006.

Working alongside fellow Powerscreen Hall of Famer, Pat Mallon, Corrigan helped to restore this iconic machine, a project that not only celebrated Powerscreen's rich heritage but also revitalised the cornerstone of its modern-day headquarters in Dungannon.

Corrigan played a key role in numerous new product launches and engineering projects, bringing his expertise, innovation and deep understanding of the industry to every task. Whether designing cutting-edge machinery or refining existing models, Corrigan's work helped to cement Powerscreen's reputation for engineering excellence and market leadership.

Speaking at the Powerscreen Hall of Fame presentation in Dungannon, Sean Loughran, Powerscreen business line director and general manager said "It is with great pride and gratitude that we welcome these four exceptional individuals into the Powerscreen Hall of Fame. Their work, whether in the field, on the production line, or with our global network, has set standards that continue to drive us forward. Their legacy is a lasting part of our story, and we are honored to recognize their extraordinary contributions to shaping the Powerscreen brand into the global leader it is today."

