Built to withstand difficult demolition of tall structures, the new Cat 340 UHD ultra high demolition excavator boasts a more than 13 percent higher pin height than the 340F UHD to reach up to eight-floor structures.

More UHD and retrofit boom/stick configurations, along with a range of Cat demolition attachments, deliver increased machine flexibility to meet contractors' jobsite needs to maximize machine utilization. Its unique coupling system allows for switching between two UHD fronts and Retrofit booms and sticks with no special tools in 15 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Design updates have increased transportation simplicity of the 340 UHD excavator. The hydraulically actuated variable-gauge undercarriage is built to deliver both outstanding stability and efficient transport by offering a 13 ft. 4 in. extended width that retracts to only 9 ft. 10 in. with 24 in. track shoes for transport. A new one-piece cradle design, compared to two-piece on the 340F UHD, reduces UHD boom transportation height to less than 9 ft. 10 in.

Flexible Efficiency

The new 340 UHD allows for the sticks to be configured with Cat couplers to optimize machine versatility and productivity. With two UHD front options available, the 72 ft. 2 in. front offers a maximum 8,160 lb. weight at stick pin and maximum horizontal reach of 44 ft. 5 in. at stick nose over the front and side of the machine.

Working with a 7,280 lb. maximum weight at stick pin, the 82 ft. front offers a 43 ft. 9 in. maximum reach at stick nose over the front and side of the machine. It matches the line of Cat multi-processors, specifically the MP332 and MP324.

The hydraulic boom lines are quickly connected/disconnected by hand and without special tools, allowing the UHD front to be switched to the retrofit boom in a matter of minutes. Contractors can choose between one- or two-piece boom options for high-productivity truck loading or low-level demolition work.

Three stick options are available at lengths of 9 ft. 2 in., 10 ft. 6 in. and 12 ft. 10 in., providing ultimate flexibility for maximum machine utilization. Standard Cat payload provides on-the-go weighing and real-time estimates of the payload so operators can achieve precise load targets when working with the one piece retrofit boom.

Rated at 311 hp, the U.S. EPA Tier IV Final Cat C9.3B engine powering the new 340 UHD excavator runs on either diesel or biodiesel fuel up to B20 to meet jobsite requirements. Three engine power modes — Power, Smart and Eco — match the machine to job needs to significantly lower fuel consumption over the 340F UHD, according to the manufacturer.

Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power requirements, providing maximum power output when needed and reducing power on less demanding tasks to save fuel. A new high-efficiency hydraulic reversing fan cools the engine on demand to also help reduce fuel consumption.

Operator Productivity, Comfort

Operators efficiently navigate machine configuration and operating parameters on the new 10 in. high-resolution touchscreen monitor. Viewed through the new monitor, the Cat active stability monitoring system continuously informs operators if the work tool is positioned within the safe working range and provides audible and visual warning alerts when approaching the stability limit. Ranging from 1.5 to 100 percent, the stability ratio side bar changes length and color from green to yellow to red, depending on the ratio.

Built to comfortably accommodate operators of all sizes, the width of the new premium heated and cooled seat has been increased by 5 percent over previous designs. Its new left-hand tilt-up console helps to improve ingress/egress up to 45 percent. Operators can program machine operating settings, including the joystick button controls, and the system stores each setting, based on the operator ID.

The 340 UHD features a 30-degree tilt-up cab design for more productive demolition and a comfortable sight line without neck strain when working on eight-floor buildings. For better visibility of the tool when working at height, the UHD front is work tool camera ready.

The demolition cab is equipped with Falling Object Guard Structure (FOGS), and front and roof P5A, 0.4 in. laminated glass for safety. The windshield and roof glass feature one-piece parallel wipers with three intermittent settings with washer spray. Standard rearview and sideview cameras provide enhanced visibility of the operating area on the in-cab monitor. A 360-degree bird's eye camera system is optional.

Simplified Maintenance

Maintenance intervals are extended and more synchronized on the Cat 340 UHD Excavator to lower operating costs and reduce service time. Offering a 50 percent longer service life, the new hydraulic filter improves filtration and features a 3,000-hour change interval while anti-drain valves keep the oil clean during filter replacement. The engine air intake filter with pre-cleaner delivers double the dust holding capacity of the previous design.

Grouped on the right-hand side of the machine, all fuel filters change at a synchronized 1,000-hour interval. Operators conveniently track filter life and maintenance intervals on the new in-cab monitor.

A ground-level shutoff switch stops all fuel to the engine and shuts down the machine, improving safety while servicing. The machine's new flat engine hood improves rear visibility and incorporates a wide opening design for simplified servicing and oil level checking. All other daily maintenance routine checkpoints are easily accessible from ground level as is the location for draining fuel system water and fuel tank water to help save time. To efficiently collect fluid samples for analysis, all Cat S·O·S ports are conveniently accessed from ground level.

Technology Increases Management Efficiency

Beyond Cat payload, the new 340 UHD with the single retrofit boom is equipped with a host of Cat technologies designed to drive productivity and service efficiency. Cat E-fence and Cat Grade with 2D automatically guides depth, slope and horizontal distance to grade through the touchscreen monitor to boost machine productivity. The machine automatically compensates for excavator pitch and roll caused by sloping ground conditions through use of GPS and GLONASS systems.

Standard Cat Product Link captures critical machine operating data and condition and reports this data to field managers and the office via VisionLink, boosting fleet management efficiency. Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine data captured by Product Link for diagnostics without impacting machine productivity and saving a service trip to the jobsite. Remote Flash conveniently assures the 340 UHD is working with the most current version of on-board software by updating around the machine's production schedule.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

