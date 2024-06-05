List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Premier Truck Rental Celebrates Decade of Custom Truck Rentals

    Wed June 05, 2024 - National Edition
    PTR


    PTR was started by a father-daughter pair in 2014.
    Photo courtesy of PTR
    PTR was started by a father-daughter pair in 2014.

    Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leader in the work truck and trailer rental industry, announced its 10th anniversary.

    Since its inception in 2014, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, achieved significant milestones and set new standards in the equipment rental space.

    Started by a father-daughter pair, PTR quickly grew in reputation and impact, growing rapidly in fleet numbers and personnel. This growth is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and relentless pursuit of excellence.

    Over the past decade, Premier Truck Rental has transformed from a visionary startup into a robust market leader. Key achievements include:

    • Innovative Solutions: Pioneering groundbreaking products and services, like a custom-built 2-ton framer for power projects.
    • Customer Trust: Building a loyal customer base across the United States.
    • Awards and Recognitions: Garnering numerous industry awards, like being named the National Fleet Management Association (NAFA) Top 100 Commercial Fleets two years in a row.

    "Reaching this ten-year milestone is a moment of pride for everyone at Premier Truck Rental," said PTR President Adriene Horn. "We're grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our success."

    As Premier Truck Rental embarks on the next chapter, the focus remains on driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding its national footprint.

    For more information, visit www.rentptr.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    New Beginning in South, Southwest Philly

    University of Michigan Builds $165M Hadley Center

    JCB Breaks Ground On $500M North American Factory

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    Illinois LICA Hosts Free Drainage Workshop Focused On Water Quality

    Work Is Progressing On Highway Interchange in Taunton, Mass.

    Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Announces Its 2024 Scholarships Winners



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Premier Truck Rental Trucks






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA