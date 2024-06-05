Photo courtesy of PTR PTR was started by a father-daughter pair in 2014.

Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leader in the work truck and trailer rental industry, announced its 10th anniversary.

Since its inception in 2014, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, achieved significant milestones and set new standards in the equipment rental space.

Started by a father-daughter pair, PTR quickly grew in reputation and impact, growing rapidly in fleet numbers and personnel. This growth is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Over the past decade, Premier Truck Rental has transformed from a visionary startup into a robust market leader. Key achievements include:

Innovative Solutions: Pioneering groundbreaking products and services, like a custom-built 2-ton framer for power projects.

Pioneering groundbreaking products and services, like a custom-built 2-ton framer for power projects. Customer Trust: Building a loyal customer base across the United States.

Building a loyal customer base across the United States. Awards and Recognitions: Garnering numerous industry awards, like being named the National Fleet Management Association (NAFA) Top 100 Commercial Fleets two years in a row.

"Reaching this ten-year milestone is a moment of pride for everyone at Premier Truck Rental," said PTR President Adriene Horn. "We're grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our success."

As Premier Truck Rental embarks on the next chapter, the focus remains on driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding its national footprint.

For more information, visit www.rentptr.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

