Premier Truck Rental appoints Dawn Black as Chief Human Resources Officer due to her 25 years of HR experience. Black has led PTR's staff expansion and culture development, earning promotions from HR director to VP. She aims to uphold a supportive and inclusive work environment, reflecting PTR's commitment to employee success.

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announced the promotion of Dawn Black to chief human resources officer. With more than 25 years as a human resource leader and more than five years of dedicated service at PTR, Black has been instrumental in the company's substantial growth and success, having tripled the staff; led the hiring initiative and culture transfer of a second facility; and cultivated a company culture that seamlessly connects team members across multiple locations and remote environments.

Black began her human resources career at Weaver Popcorn, where she developed a foundation in talent management and employee relations. She then spent six years as HR manager of Guardian Automotive, followed by more than six years as director of HR at Matilda Jane Clothing, where she expanded her expertise in workforce development and organizational growth.

Since joining PTR, Black has grown from director of human resources to vice president of HR and now chief HR officer (CHRO). Her tenure at Premier Truck Rental has been marked by significant contributions to talent acquisition, workforce planning and creating a company culture that values unity and inclusivity across all teams.

Black's promotion underscores PTR's commitment to serving its employees by fostering a supportive, inclusive environment for growth and success.

"As an organization, we believe that serving our employees is paramount," said Black. "Being promoted to chief human resources officer of Premier Truck Rental is a tremendous honor. I'm excited to continue fostering an environment where our people can succeed, grow and feel empowered daily."

Holding the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credentials, Black brings an impressive breadth of expertise to her new role. With this promotion, Premier Truck Rental is excited to build upon the momentum Black has generated and continue setting new standards in employee experience and organizational culture.

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With more than 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, the family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas.

Being named fourth in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide.

