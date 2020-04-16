--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
President Donald J. Trump Announces Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups

Thu April 16, 2020 - National Edition
The White House


On April 14 President Donald J. Trump announced many of the esteemed executives, economists, scholars and industry leaders who together will form various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity. The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.

Agriculture

  • American Farm Bureau Federation – Zippy Duvall
  • Sysco Corporation – Kevin Hourican
  • Tyson Foods Inc. – Dean Banks
  • Perdue Farms Inc. – Randy Day
  • Cargill Inc. – David MacLennan
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company – Juan Luciano
  • Corteva Agriscience – Jim Collins
  • Tractor Supply Company – Hal Lawton
  • Seaboard Corporation – Steven Bresky
  • Grimmway Farms – Barbara Grimm
  • Mountaire Farms – Ronnie Cameron

Banking

  • Bank of America – Brian Moynihan
  • JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon
  • Goldman Sachs – David Solomon
  • Citigroup – Michael Corbat
  • Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf
  • U.S. Bancorp – Andrew Cecere
  • Morgan Stanley – James Gorman
  • Grand Rapids State Bank – Noah Wilcox
  • Southern Bancorp – Darrin Williams

Construction/Labor/Workforce

  • International Union of Operating Engineers – Jim Callahan
  • North America's Building Trades Union – Sean McGarvey
  • Laborers' International Union of North America – Terry O'Sullivan
  • International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Jim Hoffa
  • National Electrical Contractors Association – David Long
  • Bechtel – Brendan Bechtel
  • Fluor – Carlos Hernandez
  • National Association of Home Builders – Jerry Howard
  • Associated Builders and Contractors – Michael Bellaman
  • Associated General Contractors – Stephen Sandherr
  • AFL-CIO – Richard Trumka
  • GH Palmer – Geoff Palmer
  • American Council of Engineering Companies – Linda Bauer Darr

Defense

  • Lockheed Martin – Marillyn Hewson
  • Honeywell – Darius Adamczyk
  • Northrop Grumman – Kathy Warden
  • Raytheon – Gregory J. Hayes
  • General Dynamics – Phebe Novakovic

Energy

  • ExxonMobil – Darren Woods
  • Continental Resources – Harold Hamm
  • Chevron – Mike Wirth
  • Southern Company – Tom Fanning
  • Alabama Power – Mark Crosswhite
  • ConocoPhillips – Ryan Lance
  • Occidental Petroleum – Vicki Hollub
  • Kinder Morgan – Steven Kean
  • Hess Corporation – John Hess
  • Perot Group and Hillwood – Ross Perot Jr.
  • National Mining Association – Rich Nolan
  • Valero – Joseph Gorder

Financial Services

  • Blackstone – Stephen Schwarzman
  • Paulson & Co. – John Paulson
  • Citadel LLC – Kenneth Griffin
  • Elliott Management – Paul Singer
  • Vista Equity Partners – Robert Smith
  • Fidelity Investments – Abigail Johnson
  • Mastercard – Ajay Banga
  • Visa – Al Kelly
  • Chubb – Evan Greenberg
  • Sequoia Capital – Doug Leone
  • Stephens, Inc. – Warren Stephens
  • Charles Schwab – Chuck Schwab
  • FIS Global – Gary Norcross
  • TD Ameritrade – Todd Ricketts
  • Intuit – Sasan Goodarzi

Food & Beverage

  • National Restaurant Association – Marvin Irby
  • McDonald's – Chris Kempczinski
  • Darden Restaurants – Gene Lee Jr.
  • Coca-Cola – James Quincey
  • PepsiCo – Ramon Laguarta
  • Chick-fil-A – Dan Cathy
  • Subway – John Chidsey
  • Bloomin' Brands – David Deno
  • YUM! Brands – David Gibbs
  • Papa Johns – Rob Lynch
  • Wendy's – Todd Penegor
  • Waffle House – Walt Ehmer
  • Starbucks – Kevin Johnson
  • Wolfgang Puck
  • Thomas Keller
  • Jean-Georges Vongerichten
  • Daniel Boulud
  • M Crowd Restaurant – Ray Washburne
  • Jimmy John's Founder – Jimmy John Liautaud
  • Kraft – Michael Mullen
  • National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors – Dirk Van Dongen
  • International Franchise Association – Robert Cresanti
  • Inspire Brands – Paul Brown

Healthcare

  • NewYork-Presbyterian – Jerry Speyer
  • HCA Healthcare – Sam Hazen
  • Ascension Health – Joseph R. Impicciche
  • CommonSpirit Health – Lloyd H. Dean
  • Community Health Systems – Wayne Smith
  • Trinity Health – Benjamin Carter
  • Cardinal Health – Mike Kaufmann
  • McKesson – Brian Tyler
  • 3M – Mike Roman
  • Procter & Gamble – David S. Taylor
  • Abbott Laboratories – Robert Ford
  • Johnson & Johnson – Alex Gorsky
  • Merck – Kenneth Frazier
  • Pfizer – Dr. Albert Bourla
  • Eli Lilly and Company – Dave Ricks
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific – Marc Casper
  • Gilead Sciences – Daniel O'Day
  • AbbVie – Richard Gonzalez
  • Regeneron – Len Schleifer
  • Biogen – Michel Vounatsos
  • Roche Diagnostics – Matthew Sause
  • Anthem – Gail Boudreaux
  • UnitedHealth Group – David Wichmann
  • Aetna – Karen Lynch
  • Cigna – David Cordani
  • Humana – Bruce Broussard
  • Centene – Michael Neidorff

Hospitality

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Sheldon Adelson
  • Marriott – Arne Sorenson
  • Carnival – Micky Arison
  • Hilton – Christopher Nassetta
  • Hyatt – Mark Hoplamazian
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – Geoff Ballotti
  • Intercontinental Hotels Group – Elie Maalouf
  • Royal Caribbean – Richard Fain
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines – Frank Del Rio
  • Treasure Island Hotels – Phil Ruffin

Manufacturing

  • Caterpillar – Jim Umpleby III
  • Deere & Company – John May
  • Cummins – Tom Linebarger
  • Dow Inc. – James Fitterling
  • Emerson Electric Company – David Farr
  • General Electric – Larry Culp
  • Tesla – Elon Musk
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Mike Manley
  • Ford Motor Company – Bill Ford
  • General Motors Company – Mary Barra
  • National Association of Manufacturers – Jay Timmons
  • Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee
  • Nucor – Leon Topalian

Real Estate

  • Simon Property Group – David Simon
  • Caruso – Rick Caruso
  • Vornado Realty Trust – Steven Roth
  • Related Companies – Stephen Ross
  • Blackstone – Jon Gray
  • Irvine Company – Don Bren
  • Starwood Capital Group – Barry Sternlicht
  • Witkoff Group – Steve Witkoff
  • Greystar – Robert Faith

Retail

  • Walmart – Doug McMillon
  • Home Depot – Craig Menear
  • Home Depot – Ken Langone
  • Home Depot – Bernie Marcus
  • The Kroger Co. – Rodney McMullen
  • Lowe's – Marvin Ellison
  • Target – Brian Cornell
  • CVS Health – Larry Merlo
  • Rite Aid – Heyward Donigan
  • Walgreens – Stefano Pessina
  • Amazon – Jeff Bezos
  • Menards – John Menard
  • Best Buy – Hubert Joly
  • Life Time – Bahram Akradi
  • National Retail Federation – Matthew Shay

Tech

  • Apple – Tim Cook
  • Google (Alphabet Inc) – Sundar Pichai
  • Oracle – Larry Ellison
  • Oracle – Safra Catz
  • Salesforce – Marc Benioff
  • SAP – Jen Morgan
  • Microsoft – Satya Nadella
  • Facebook – Mark Zuckerberg
  • IBM – Arvind Krishna
  • Intel – Bob Swan
  • Qualcomm – Steven Mollenkopf
  • Cisco – Chuck Robbins
  • Advanced Micro Devices – Lisa Su
  • Broadcom – Hock Tan
  • Micron – Sanjay Mehrotra

Telecommunications

  • Liberty Media – John Malone
  • Verizon – Hans Vestberg
  • T-Mobile – Mike Sievert
  • Charter Communications – Thomas Rutledge
  • Comcast – Brian Roberts
  • Altec – Lee Styslinger

Transportation

  • FedEx – Fred Smith
  • United Airlines – Oscar Munoz
  • UPS – David Abney
  • J.B. Hunt – John Roberts III
  • YRC Worldwide – Darren Hawkins
  • Crowley Maritime – Tom Crowley Jr.
  • Uber – Dara Khosrowshani
  • DHL – Scott Sureddin
  • LDJ Global Strategies – Louis DeJoy
  • American Trucking Associations – Chris Spear

Sports

  • NBA – Adam Silver
  • MLB – Rob Manfred
  • NFL – Roger Goodell
  • UFC – Dana White
  • PGA – Jay Monahan
  • LPGA – Mike Whan
  • USTA – Patrick Galbraith
  • MLS – Don Garber
  • WWE – Vince McMahon
  • NASCAR – Lesa Kennedy
  • NHL – Gary Bettman
  • New England Patriots – Bob Kraft
  • Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones
  • Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban
  • WNBA – Cathy Engelbert
  • NWSL – Lisa Baird

Thought Leaders/Groups

  • John Allison
  • Kay Coles James
  • Condoleezza Rice
  • Art Laffer
  • Steve Moore
  • Steve Forbes
  • Larry Lindsey
  • Catherine Reynolds
  • Jim DeMint
  • Bill Hagerty
  • Scott Gottlieb

 

