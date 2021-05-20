Our Main Office
You may notice trees and heavy brush on your property becoming unruly. Unfortunately, this overgrown vegetation can do more than just ruin your curb appeal. Additionally, if you let it pile up, it can become overwhelming to maintain.
Getting rid of brush can help reclaim lost ground and make it like new.
Here are some ways your property can suffer damage from overgrown brush:
Before starting any project, you should make sure you have the following safety protective equipment:
Ensure there are no structures, people, or pets within 300 ft. of where you will be working.
Before you start clearing brush, be sure to walk through and access your project and devise a plan of attack. Take note of any obstacles you will need to work around such as large rocks, abandoned trash, fences or other buried treasure. For trees still standing, you'll need to decide if you want to save or clear them. With the trees you'd like to remove, mark the trunk around a foot above the ground with spray paint or something similar to indicate their removal. This makes it easier for you to identify them while you are working.
Now you can begin the process of removing and processing trees. To clear these trees, you have a few options to select from, which include:
When you cut down trees, clear trees by hand or have trees that have broken off, you are often left with a stump and roots to contend with. Part of clearing overgrown brush can involve deciding the best way to remove the tree stumps.
A great way to handle this removal is with a skid-steer stump grinder. The use of a stump grinder is a fast, efficient way to remove unwanted stumps below ground-level and is an effective way to finish up a job.
Preventing overgrowth damage on your property is essential. This is prevention is achievable with a commitment to vegetation management by using heavy-duty land clearing attachments. These mulchers, mowers and stump grinders can help remove the overgrown brush with ease from your skid-steer or track loader, eliminating unwanted vegetation from your land.
With a skid-steer attachment from Diamond Mowers, you can cut, mulch and grind a variety of trees, brush, and grass to remove them from your property. We recommend our mulching attachments to take control:
