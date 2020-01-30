Prinoth Tracked Vehicles and Vegetation Management at ConExpo

Prinoth will be introducing its newest attachment, the M450h-1450, a hydraulic-driven mulcher for remote control carriers, and the M450s-1900 skid-steer loader attachment will be shown, as well as the entire excavator attachments line-up including the stump grinder S700e.

During ConExpo 2020, in booths C22231 in Central Hall and F3263 in Festival Grounds, Prinoth tracked vehicles and Prinoth vegetation management will be exhibiting numerous models and talk about many of the applications where its products are used on the right-of-way and in many other situations.

With both crawler and mulching carriers, Prinoth helps prepare pipeline construction job sites every step of the way, from land clearing, ground preparation, earthmoving, mat hauling, moving welding equipment, hydro-seeding, right-of-way maintenance and even hydro-vacuuming for pipe maintenance and inspection.

Central Hall C22231

With the introduction of the Panther T14R in 2016, Prinoth has created new markets for its products while developing a strong dealer network. In the spring of 2019, the Panther T7R was introduced as the first crawler carrier with a Stage V engine and the crawler carrier which offers operators the best visibility for both their safety and jobsite workers' safety and also for jobsite workers nearby. Both of these units will be on display in the Central Hall booth (C22231).

Also on display in this booth will be the attachments models from the vegetation management product-line. Prinoth will be introducing its newest attachment, the M450h-1450, a hydraulic-driven mulcher for remote control carriers, and the M450s-1900 skid-steer loader attachment will be shown, as well as the entire excavator attachments line-up including the stump grinder S700e.

Festival Grounds F3263

New this year is a second booth for Prinoth in the Festival Grounds area showcasing Prinoth Rental Solutions by Multi Machine Inc. That booth will have on display the Panther T16 equipped with a dump box, the largest dump body unit by Prinoth, as well as the Panther T6 with a passenger cabin in the rear.

Available on rental throughout the United States and Canada, the Prinoth crawler carriers offer advantageous features while providing contractors with higher levels of productivity, better fuel consumption levels and outstanding reliability, according to the manufacturer.