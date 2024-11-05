Prinoth opens expanded production facility in Granby, Canada with a $25 million investment. The facility doubles in size to meet increased demand for crawler carriers and snow grooming vehicles. Custom project development and enhanced production efficiency are priorities, demonstrating commitment to innovation and growth. Company leaders emphasize the importance of employee dedication and future plans. The expansion solidifies Granby as a hub for innovation and global customer service.

Photo courtesy of Prinoth Prinoth company officials prepare to cut the ribbon on the company's new $25 million facility in Granby, Canada.

Prinoth announced the official opening of its newly expanded production facility in Granby, Canada. This significant investment of $25 million marks a major milestone in the company's continued commitment to innovation, growth and sustainability for the future.

The expansion, which nearly doubles the size of the current facility, is a testament to Prinoth's dedication to meeting the increasing demand for its crawler carriers and snow grooming vehicles, the company said.

A significant portion of the new space has been dedicated to custom project development, underscoring efforts to create tailored solutions for clients in a variety of industries. The expanded area will also enable the company to enhance production efficiency and support the company's long-term growth goals.

Klaus Tonhäuser, president of the Prinoth Group, highlighted the importance of the expansion to Prinoth's future plans.

"Our investment in the Granby plant reinforces our unwavering commitment to investing in the future — not only for our company, but for our employees and the region. The relentless efforts and dedication of our employees have been the driving force behind this achievement, and we are proud to further establish Granby as a key hub for custom project development and innovation in the crawler carrier market."

Prinoth is deeply grateful to the entire team at Granby for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in achieving this ambitious expansion, the company said.

"Prinoth's many accomplishments would not have been possible without the hard work of its employees. Their continued commitment is the foundation upon which we build our success," said Anton Seeber, president of the HTI group, which owns Prinoth.

The Granby facility's expanded production capacity will allow the company to continue serving its customers worldwide, driving further innovation and creating even greater opportunities for the region.

"With this expansion, we are prepared to meet the growing demand for Prinoth's products, while also fostering a culture of continuous improvement and sustainability," the company said.

For more information, visit www.prinoth-crawlercarriers.com.

