List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Professionals Gather in Charlotte, N.C., for Tree Care Industry Expo

Thu December 08, 2022 - National Edition
CEG


Jarraff Industries’ LineBacker Multi Tool (MT) by Prinoth is designed for multiple applications, from brush cutting to stump grinding. The newly redesigned LineBacker maintains favorite features such as high power density, cabin comfort and safety. The new addition of the universal front coupler means that the LineBacker MT can be used with other attachments. (CEG photo)
Jarraff Industries’ LineBacker Multi Tool (MT) by Prinoth is designed for multiple applications, from brush cutting to stump grinding. The newly redesigned LineBacker maintains favorite features such as high power density, cabin comfort and safety. The new addition of the universal front coupler means that the LineBacker MT can be used with other attachments. (CEG photo)
Jarraff Industries’ LineBacker Multi Tool (MT) by Prinoth is designed for multiple applications, from brush cutting to stump grinding. The newly redesigned LineBacker maintains favorite features such as high power density, cabin comfort and safety. The new addition of the universal front coupler means that the LineBacker MT can be used with other attachments. (CEG photo) The Bandit 20XPT is a whole tree track chipper and a great choice for those looking at a compact, yet rugged machine for lot and land clearing applications. It is rated as a 20-in. capacity machine. (CEG photo) During the TCI Expo, Ken Byrd (L) of Morooka Carriers and Gene Nuckols of Morooka America discussed the Morooka MC-250D mobile chipper and the Morooka Carrier with a crane attached for the tree care industry. (CEG photo) The Avant 650i combines power, lift capacity and professional hydraulics in a very compact package. It’s equipped with a stump grinder attachment, one of 200 different attachments available from Avant. (CEG photo) Ideal for landscape, hardscape and tree care jobs, the Toro TX 1300 brings a new combination of power, reach and convenient control to the Toro Dingo lineup. The machine is shown with the available branch manager grapple. (CEG photo) (L-R): Kyle Oneppo, Warwick Tree Service, Coventry, R.I.; Matt Merrian of Shearex Inc., Quebec, Canada; Nick Lefke of Lefke Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio; Rusty Ecord of Wright Tree in Des Moines, Iowa; Kylee Callaham, Constantino Lannes, Colleen Miller and Greg Roberts, all of SENNEBOGEN; and Bill O’Keefe of Tyler Equipment Berlin, Conn. (CEG photo) Kyle Oneppo (L) of Warwick Tree Service, Coventry, R.I., and David Sajdera of DL&G Tree Service, Belchertown, Mass. (CEG photo) The SENNEBOGEN booth featured the manufacturer’s best-selling machines. (CEG photo) The SENNEBOGEN 718E material handler for tree care projects in action (CEG photo)

Recently held in Charlotte, N.C., the Tree Care Industry Expo (TCI) is the largest trade show and conference in the industry, providing attendees access to vendors and education, with the goal being to increase safety in the industry.

Arboriculture professionals from across the country attend the TCI Expo. Since the first show in 1990, the focus has been to bring tree care companies, equipment and products and industry professionals together.

Hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, TCI Expo offers many solutions for both small and large companies. With more than 40 education offerings (both pre-recorded digital and on site), attendees have the opportunity to expand their knowledge in whatever way they see fit.

This year's TCI Expo featured more than 200 companies from across the world who exhibited their products and services.

SENNEBOGEN at Tree Care Industry Expo

(L-R): Kyle Oneppo, Warwick Tree Service, Coventry, R.I.; Matt Merrian of Shearex Inc., Quebec, Canada; Nick Lefke of Lefke Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio; Rusty Ecord of Wright Tree in Des Moines, Iowa; Kylee Callaham, Constantino Lannes, Colleen Miller and Greg Roberts, all of SENNEBOGEN; and Bill O'Keefe of Tyler Equipment Berlin, Conn. (CEG photo)

SENNEBOGEN engineers and builds material handlers, electric material handlers, telehandlers, tree handlers, demolition machines, crawler cranes, telescopic cranes, duty cycle cranes and port cranes. The company was a major presence at the TCI Expo and Construction Equipment Guide (CEG ) spoke with an attendee, Kyle Oneppo of Warwick Tree Service, based in Coventry, R.I., to learn what he likes about the SENNEBOGEN 718E material handler for tree care projects.

"The machine has a fixed head, which makes it so you can cut the piece and hold the piece upright or sideways and you have full control over the material you are handling," he said. "Most tree machines have dangle heads, so when you cut the piece, you can hold onto the piece, but you don't have control of where the top of the tree goes, making it a safety hazard."

Oneppo added that the 718E sports an Albac cutting head "that comes with the machine when you buy it and it's a 360-degree rotating head … it's a grapple with a saw."

CEG




Today's top stories

Crews Find Link to Past During I-94 Widening Project in Michigan

USACE Shores Up Lake Pontchartrain

ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 Set for Biggest Show Yet

Sherwin Williams' $300M HQ Under Way in Cleveland

John Deere Debuts Next Phase of Performance Tiering Excavators, Including Mid-Size 200 G-Tier

Dobbs Equipment's Southeast Expansion Will Add 18 Stores

Caterpillar's CES Experience Focuses On Leadership in Technology, Autonomy, Sustainability

Peter DePaul Sr. Passes Away, 95



 

Read more about...

Events North Carolina Recycling & Processing Equipment Sennebogen Tree Care Industry Expo






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA