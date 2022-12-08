Jarraff Industries’ LineBacker Multi Tool (MT) by Prinoth is designed for multiple applications, from brush cutting to stump grinding. The newly redesigned LineBacker maintains favorite features such as high power density, cabin comfort and safety. The new addition of the universal front coupler means that the LineBacker MT can be used with other attachments. (CEG photo)

Recently held in Charlotte, N.C., the Tree Care Industry Expo (TCI) is the largest trade show and conference in the industry, providing attendees access to vendors and education, with the goal being to increase safety in the industry.

Arboriculture professionals from across the country attend the TCI Expo. Since the first show in 1990, the focus has been to bring tree care companies, equipment and products and industry professionals together.

Hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, TCI Expo offers many solutions for both small and large companies. With more than 40 education offerings (both pre-recorded digital and on site), attendees have the opportunity to expand their knowledge in whatever way they see fit.

This year's TCI Expo featured more than 200 companies from across the world who exhibited their products and services.

SENNEBOGEN at Tree Care Industry Expo

SENNEBOGEN engineers and builds material handlers, electric material handlers, telehandlers, tree handlers, demolition machines, crawler cranes, telescopic cranes, duty cycle cranes and port cranes. The company was a major presence at the TCI Expo and Construction Equipment Guide (CEG ) spoke with an attendee, Kyle Oneppo of Warwick Tree Service, based in Coventry, R.I., to learn what he likes about the SENNEBOGEN 718E material handler for tree care projects.

"The machine has a fixed head, which makes it so you can cut the piece and hold the piece upright or sideways and you have full control over the material you are handling," he said. "Most tree machines have dangle heads, so when you cut the piece, you can hold onto the piece, but you don't have control of where the top of the tree goes, making it a safety hazard."

Oneppo added that the 718E sports an Albac cutting head "that comes with the machine when you buy it and it's a 360-degree rotating head … it's a grapple with a saw."

