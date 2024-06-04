Shutterstock photo

Entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced May 21 that major projects in southern Illinois are planned or under way. Twelve major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $545 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

Of the 12 major projects in southern Illinois, one is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining 11 are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2028.

Interstate 57, mileposts 66 to 75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River in Jackson County began in spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

I-57, mileposts 75 to 85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek in Franklin County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2028.

I-57, mileposts 85 to 92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek in Jefferson County begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

I-57/64, Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction in Jefferson County is anticipated to begin in 2025.

I-24, milepost 27.5, bridge replacement in Massac County began in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

I-24, mileposts 0 to 13, resurfacing and bridge repairs in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

Illinois 146 in Vienna from U.S. 45 to east of I-24 in Johnson County includes pavement widening to accommodate a center turn lane, multiuse path extension and a roundabout at Illinois 146 and Red Bud Lane. The project began in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

Illinois 149 at I-57 in Franklin County includes construction of roundabouts at I-57 ramp intersections, pavement reconstruction, bridge repairs, multiuse path and sidewalk. The project began in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

I-64 from Washington County Line to I-57 near Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County includes pavement reconstruction and bridge work. The project began in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Illinois 14 in McLeansboro at the abandoned railroad underpass in Hamilton County includes old railroad bridge removal, elevation adjustment and construction of new pavement, curbs, gutters and storm sewers. The project is expected to begin in 2024 and completed in 2025.

Illinois 13 from Spillway Road to Shawnee Trail in Williamson County includes pavement widening, resurfacing, traffic signals, bridge replacement over Crab Orchard Lake and a multiuse path. The project is anticipated to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

"Investing in the infrastructure of southern Illinois not only creates new job opportunities but also demonstrates the state's commitment to our region's economic potential," said state Sen. Dale Fowler. "I'm excited to see these initiatives move forward, bringing much-needed upgrades and improvements and ensuring our infrastructure remains safe and resilient for the future."

"I am excited by the state's commitment to southern Illinois and the improvement of the region's infrastructure and economy," said state Sen. Terri Bryant. "With this significant investment, we can ensure that southern Illinois continues to grow and thrive for generations to come."

Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 mi. of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements.

For more information, visit idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois.

