Quad tracks from JLG are made up of four triangular rubber-track systems, each measuring 34-in. high by 54-in. long by 18-in. wide.

JLG Industries Inc. now offers quad tracks for JLG 600S and 660SJ boom lifts.

Quad tracks from JLG are made up of four triangular rubber-track systems, each measuring 34-in. high by 54-in. long by 18-in. wide. They bolt directly to the boom lift's standard wheel hubs, offering increased machine utilization and flexibility for working on a range of surfaces, including sand, mud, gravel, grass, paved streets with curbs, potholes and sharp transitions, according to the manufacturer.

The quad track's design is low-profile and developed to minimize impact on ride height, track width and maximum drive speed. These features provide the machine operator with the benefit of enhanced floatation, minimal rutting at job sites, improved traction, greater comfort over obstacles and no "break over" effect. And when the work is done, the quad tracks can be swapped out for regular tires or for use on other applicable models.

An added bonus, the quad tracks do not require additional wide load transport accommodations for machine shipping when properly loaded and tied down for transport.

"There are many considerations when selecting a boom lift for the work at hand. This can sometimes make it challenging to choose between tires or tracks," said Randi McClure, marketing manager of JLG boom lifts.

"When this happens, quad tracks offer an alternative solution: The ability to convert a normal, wheeled JLG boom lift into a highly capable, tracked machine. This allows operators to cover a wide range of applications on multiple job sites with one machine — and offers fleet managers the ability to switch between continuous tracks and traditional wheels as needed."

The new quad tracks from JLG currently are available with new 600S and 660SJ machine orders, as well as through aftermarket on select, 2-wheel steer models. Compatibility with additional models will be available in the near future.

For more information, visit https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/options/boom-lift-options/quad-tracks.

Today's top stories